Where properties are selling fast in Ras Al Khaimah: Top 3 picks

Apartments in Al Marjan Island also recorded double-digit gains. With major upcoming developments and increased tourist attention, the island is cementing its position as a hotspot. For end-users, it’s an area to watch closely as infrastructure and amenities expand.

Villas in Al Hamra rose by 10.8% year-on-year, while apartments also recorded healthy double-digit growth. Known for its golf course and marina lifestyle, Al Hamra continues to attract both residents and investors, making it one of the emirate’s most in-demand communities.

Among communities, Mina Al Arab villas were the star performers with a 20% jump in value compared to last year. Apartments here also posted double-digit annual gains. For buyers looking at coastal lifestyle developments, Mina Al Arab is proving to be one of RAK’s strongest bets.

RAK’s residential ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) reached 117.2 points in Q2 2025. That’s a 3.2% rise quarter-on-quarter and a 13.8% surge year-on-year. Apartments slightly outpaced villas during the first half of the year. For homeowners, this means properties bought just 12 months ago have gained significant value.

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah’s property market is heating up in 2025. Prices are rising, returns are shifting, and off-plan sales dominate the scene. If you’re thinking about investing, renting, or even moving, here are key takeaways from ValuStrat’s H1 2025 report.

Bottom line for UAE residents: RAK is no longer just a quieter alternative to Dubai. It’s becoming one of the UAE’s fastest-growing markets, especially for apartments in Mina Al Arab, Al Hamra, and Al Marjan. Whether you’re an investor chasing yields or a family looking for lifestyle communities, the northern emirate is worth a closer look in 2025.

That makes RAK one of the few UAE markets where apartments outperform villas on rental returns. For landlords and investors seeking steady income, apartments currently make more sense.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.