Jebel Jais crowds surge on National Day; RAK police maintain order With round-the-clock response

RAK Police praise public cooperation through the National Day break

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Jabel Jais' National Day traffic strategy focused on maintaining control across intersections, roundabouts, and vital routes, resolving any potential congestion, and ensuring rapid emergency response.
Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah reported successful security and traffic operations during the 54th National Day holiday, ensuring smooth movement across the emirate despite heavy crowds and festive activity.

The positive atmosphere on roads and in key areas reflected the effectiveness of a comprehensive security plan rolled out in coordination with police stations, operations teams, and traffic patrols.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director General of Central Operations and head of the Permanent Team for Celebrations and Events, said the directives and close follow-up of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, were instrumental in the plan’s execution. The strategy focused on maintaining control across intersections, roundabouts, and vital routes, resolving any potential congestion, and ensuring rapid emergency response.

A total of 82 patrols were deployed across the emirate, including military units, responder patrols, traffic supervisors, Saeed patrols, civilian patrols, and investigative teams. Police stations also boosted their presence according to their areas of responsibility. Al Naqbi highlighted the strong on-ground visibility and increased efforts by Al Madinah Comprehensive Police Station, which oversaw large traffic volumes and heavy public turnout.

The Operations Room received 7,130 calls over the holiday period, all handled professionally and referred to the appropriate authorities. The surge in calls, Al Naqbi noted, aligned with the spike in visitors to Ras Al Khaimah’s popular destinations — particularly Jebel Jais, which continues to attract tens of thousands of tourists from inside and outside the UAE.

He added that police teams operated around the clock to enhance road safety and quality of life, offering guidance to motorists and ensuring orderly traffic flow. Increased cooperation from drivers contributed to a decline in traffic violations compared to previous years.

Al Naqbi praised the dedication of Ras Al Khaimah Police personnel, who worked tirelessly through the holiday to safeguard the security, safety, and comfort of residents and visitors.

UAE family lights up RAK home in Union Day celebration

Ras Al Khaimah: Pursuit of academic excellence

RAK rises as a hub for wellness and luxury living

Saqr 2.0: RAK’s new deep project cargo hub

