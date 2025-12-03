Jebel Jais crowds surge on National Day; RAK police maintain order With round-the-clock response

The Operations Room received 7,130 calls over the holiday period, all handled professionally and referred to the appropriate authorities. The surge in calls, Al Naqbi noted, aligned with the spike in visitors to Ras Al Khaimah’s popular destinations — particularly Jebel Jais, which continues to attract tens of thousands of tourists from inside and outside the UAE.

A total of 82 patrols were deployed across the emirate, including military units, responder patrols, traffic supervisors, Saeed patrols, civilian patrols, and investigative teams. Police stations also boosted their presence according to their areas of responsibility. Al Naqbi highlighted the strong on-ground visibility and increased efforts by Al Madinah Comprehensive Police Station, which oversaw large traffic volumes and heavy public turnout.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director General of Central Operations and head of the Permanent Team for Celebrations and Events, said the directives and close follow-up of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, were instrumental in the plan’s execution. The strategy focused on maintaining control across intersections, roundabouts, and vital routes, resolving any potential congestion, and ensuring rapid emergency response.

