Ras Al Khaimah Police launch smart services system to cut bureaucracy

New initiative streamlines procedures, reduces vehicle registration time by 70%
Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched an integrated smart services and partnerships system aimed at streamlining procedures, enhancing service efficiency and improving the overall customer journey.
The new system focuses on strengthening strategic partnerships with government and private-sector entities, while leveraging smart technologies to deliver faster, more efficient services.
Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director-General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the initiative has already delivered tangible results, including a 70 per cent reduction in the time required to complete vehicle registration procedures.
He noted that driving tests have been automated using artificial intelligence, improving accuracy and enhancing operational transparency. In addition, smart platforms have been introduced to detect road defects, contributing to improved traffic safety.
Al Naqbi said the developments align with the government’s zero-bureaucracy drive and reflect close coordination with relevant partners to sustainably enhance customer experience, in line with Ras Al Khaimah Police’s goal of leading in digital government services.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox