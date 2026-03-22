“Developers are showing greater flexibility and are ready to discuss easier payment plans, while taking a more measured approach and giving clients more time to complete payments,” said Marcus Andersson, Sales Director at Metropolitan Premium Properties. “We have seen a few developers add DLD waivers and easier payment plans to get deals over the line.”

“This time is even stronger, more people live here and infrastructure and cities are continuing to grow,” said Andersson. “The UAE is now more mature and will handle this well in the long term, ultimately coming out stronger.”

Sajan echoed that view, noting that investor concerns remain grounded in fundamentals. “Most questions from serious investors remain consistent, focusing on project delivery timelines, payment plans, return on investment, location, amenities, and the unique features of a development,” he said. Geopolitical developments have entered the conversation, but he remains confident. “I have complete faith in our government, and I believe the situation will improve soon.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.