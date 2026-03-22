Flexible plans and strong demand keep Dubai property market stable
Dubai: Dubai’s property market is entering a more measured phase, with buyers taking time to assess global developments while developers adjust strategies to keep transactions moving without compromising pricing.
Recent activity suggests that while caution has crept into investor conversations, underlying demand remains intact. Transactions worth Dh3.8 billion were recorded at the start of March, with sales accounting for nearly Dh2.93 billion, reflecting continued deal flow even during a period of heightened global uncertainty.
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Developers are responding by making deals easier to close rather than cutting headline prices, a move aimed at protecting long-term value across communities.
“Developers are showing greater flexibility and are ready to discuss easier payment plans, while taking a more measured approach and giving clients more time to complete payments,” said Marcus Andersson, Sales Director at Metropolitan Premium Properties. “We have seen a few developers add DLD waivers and easier payment plans to get deals over the line.”
He added that price reductions remain unlikely among major players. “The main players will not lower prices as this could impact the perceived value of communities and earlier projects they have delivered.”
That approach is evident across the market, where incentives such as fee waivers and extended payment terms are used to maintain momentum without weakening pricing benchmarks.
Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said affordability remains central to current strategies. “We remain focused on affordability, flexible payment plans, and long-term return on investment, rather than short-term speculation,” he said, pointing to strong take-up of offers including a 0.5% monthly payment plan and a 4% DLD waiver.
Investor behaviour has shifted, but not in a way that signals withdrawal from the market. Conversations are becoming more detailed, with buyers seeking reassurance and clarity before committing.
“Some investors are sending a lot of articles, fake videos, and so on; they seek comfort and want assurances,” said Andersson. “It is now more important than ever for brokers to use facts.”
He pointed to past market cycles to frame current sentiment. “Investors who bought during those periods are now winners. It is about having a long-term vision and trust.”
The key question, he said, remains simple. “Do you believe in the UAE’s future? Almost all will say yes.”
This shift is leading some buyers to adopt a wait-and-watch approach. “Right now, most buyers want to wait and monitor the situation,” Andersson said, adding that the focus for brokers has moved toward relationship building rather than pushing transactions.
Developers are showing greater flexibility and are ready to discuss easier payment plans, while taking a more measured approach and giving clients more time to complete payments. They are evaluating promotional offers, and we have seen a few developers add DLD waivers and easier payment plans to get deals over the line. I expect more developers to come up with easier payment terms and better offers.
Sajan echoed that view, noting that investor concerns remain grounded in fundamentals. “Most questions from serious investors remain consistent, focusing on project delivery timelines, payment plans, return on investment, location, amenities, and the unique features of a development,” he said. Geopolitical developments have entered the conversation, but he remains confident. “I have complete faith in our government, and I believe the situation will improve soon.”
Dubai’s ability to attract global capital during periods of uncertainty continues to rest on a set of structural advantages that have strengthened over time.
“This time is even stronger, more people live here and infrastructure and cities are continuing to grow,” said Andersson. “The UAE is now more mature and will handle this well in the long term, ultimately coming out stronger.”
He pointed to the emirate’s tax environment, safety, strategic location and its role as a financial and trading hub as key pillars supporting long-term demand.
Sajan highlighted similar factors, including strong regulation, infrastructure and rental yields. “High rental yields, especially when compared to many major cities around the world, continue to support the emirate’s real estate sector,” he said.
Policy measures are also playing a role. Visa reforms, including long-term residency options linked to property investment, are reinforcing stability and encouraging capital to remain anchored in the market.
A notable feature of the current phase is the amount of capital that has not exited the market but is waiting for clearer signals.
“There is a significant amount of capital sitting on the sidelines, ready to be deployed,” said Andersson. “Money not invested today will likely be invested tomorrow.”
He expects activity to accelerate once sentiment improves. “When investors return to the market, it could create a snowball effect as soon as conditions normalise.”
I believe long-term investors are less influenced by temporary global uncertainty, as they prioritise capital appreciation and rental income over short-term market fluctuations. One cannot overlook the sense of safety and stability that the UAE offers, and I am confident that the current situation will pass soon. Long-term buyers continue to focus on the credibility of the developer, their track record of timely delivery, and the quality of construction - factors that remain strong and compelling reasons to invest.
This dynamic suggests that the current slowdown in decision-making could translate into a sharp rebound in transactions when confidence strengthens.
Demand patterns across property segments have not yet shown a clear shift, with interest continuing across a range of asset types.
“It is too early to see a clear trend,” Andersson said, while Sajan added that “there is a buyer for every segment,” indicating that demand remains broad-based rather than concentrated in specific categories.
Luxury properties continue to attract global attention, supported by strong demand from high-net-worth individuals. At the same time, mid-market and affordable segments are benefiting from flexible payment structures and end-user demand.
External risks linked to global developments continue to shape sentiment, particularly through energy markets and supply chains.
S&P Global Ratings does not expect a 2008-style correction if the current phase of conflict remains short. A prolonged disruption, however, could introduce cost pressures through higher shipping and fuel expenses, potentially affecting construction inputs.
Even in that scenario, construction activity across Dubai has continued without major disruption, supported by strong supply chains and the emirate’s track record of managing previous crises.
Long-term investors remain a stabilising force, focusing on income generation and capital appreciation rather than short-term volatility.
“I believe long-term investors are less influenced by temporary global uncertainty,” said Sajan, adding that factors such as developer credibility, delivery track record and construction quality continue to drive decision-making.
Andersson offered a similar perspective. “Many long-term investors remain very bullish but prefer to wait,” he said, reinforcing the view that sentiment has shifted toward timing rather than direction.
Dubai’s property market is adjusting to a more cautious environment without losing momentum. Deals continue to close, construction activity remains on track, and developers are adapting to keep buyers engaged.
Short-term hesitation has not altered the underlying trajectory. The combination of policy support and sustained global interest continues to anchor the market, even as investors take a more deliberate approach to decision-making.