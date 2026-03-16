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Dubai property transactions reach Dh3.8 billion on Monday

Sales accounted for the largest share, reaching Dh2.93 billion

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai skyline
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Dubai’s real estate market recorded transactions worth Dh3.8 billion at the start of the week through 1,194 deals, according to data released by the Dubai Land Department.

Sales accounted for the largest share, reaching Dh2.93 billion through 930 transactions. Among the most prominent deals were properties in Al Yalyis 5 valued at Dh515.6 million, followed by Palm Jebel Ali with transactions worth Dh387 million, and Dubai Land Residence Complex totalling Dh187 million.

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Mortgage transactions reached Dh718.3 million across 243 deals. The largest mortgage was recorded in Dubai South (Dubai Aviation City) at Dh214.4 million, followed by Dubai Studio City at Dh82 million, and Meydan One with mortgages worth Dh81 million.

Property gifts also contributed to the overall activity, totalling Dh164 million across 21 transactions. The most notable gifts were registered in Mohammed Bin Rashid City – District One valued at Dh43.5 million, Business Bay at Dh34.3 million, and Jumeirah Islands worth Dh28 million.

The figures reflect continued momentum in Dubai’s property sector, with strong investor interest across a range of residential and mixed-use developments.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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