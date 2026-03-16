Dubai property transactions reach Dh3.8 billion on Monday

Sales accounted for the largest share, reaching Dh2.93 billion
Dubai’s real estate market recorded transactions worth Dh3.8 billion at the start of the week through 1,194 deals, according to data released by the Dubai Land Department.
Sales accounted for the largest share, reaching Dh2.93 billion through 930 transactions. Among the most prominent deals were properties in Al Yalyis 5 valued at Dh515.6 million, followed by Palm Jebel Ali with transactions worth Dh387 million, and Dubai Land Residence Complex totalling Dh187 million.
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Mortgage transactions reached Dh718.3 million across 243 deals. The largest mortgage was recorded in Dubai South (Dubai Aviation City) at Dh214.4 million, followed by Dubai Studio City at Dh82 million, and Meydan One with mortgages worth Dh81 million.
Property gifts also contributed to the overall activity, totalling Dh164 million across 21 transactions. The most notable gifts were registered in Mohammed Bin Rashid City – District One valued at Dh43.5 million, Business Bay at Dh34.3 million, and Jumeirah Islands worth Dh28 million.
The figures reflect continued momentum in Dubai’s property sector, with strong investor interest across a range of residential and mixed-use developments.