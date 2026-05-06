Three Jumeirah Coastline plots will form ultra-luxury villas with beach and marina access
Dubai: A Dh400 million beachfront land deal in Dubai has set a new benchmark for the city’s super-prime residential market, with three adjacent freehold plots in Jumeirah Coastline acquired in one of the most significant private coastal land assemblies in the emirate.
The transaction covers more than 113,000 square feet of land and 160 metres of private beachfront along the Arabian Gulf, creating one of the last remaining contiguous coastal development sites of this scale in Dubai.
Arabian Acres, a Dubai-based luxury real estate brokerage and development advisory firm, structured and completed the acquisition in March 2026, acting as exclusive broker for both the buyer and seller. The transaction was registered through the Dubai Land Department through three coordinated unit transfers.
The combined site is projected to deliver a gross development value of more than Dh1 billion, with plans for three ultra-luxury villas, each offering direct beachfront access and private marina docking.
The site is being positioned as Dubai’s only residential land opportunity combining private beach access with a dedicated residential yacht marina, making the deal important in a market where large coastal plots are increasingly limited.
According to Dubai Land Department data cited by the company, the three plots have appreciated between 255% and 335% over the past three years, reflecting the limited supply of prime coastal land and continued demand for ultra-luxury residential assets.
Dubai’s prime and super-prime property market continues to draw capital from high-net-worth buyers seeking long-term value, asset security and exposure to a regulated market. The transaction also comes at a time when global investors are looking for stable markets backed by policy continuity, freehold ownership protections and long-term economic planning.
“Large-scale land acquisitions of this nature reflect steady institutional and private wealth confidence in the UAE’s regulatory transparency, economic resilience, and long-term growth trajectory," said said Issa Atiq, CEO, Arabian Acres. "Sustained capital inflows into Dubai’s prime and super-prime real estate segments continue to reinforce the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most stable and resilient investment destinations.”
The deal was structured as a coordinated acquisition because the three plots had to move as one landholding.
“This was a tightly structured transaction that required all three plots to move together. The window to secure this site was exceptionally narrow, as these were the last adjacent beachfront plots of this scale. Once developed, this combination of site, beach and planned marina access will be exceptionally difficult to replicate, making this one of the most strategically significant land transactions we have led to date,” Atiq said.