Abu Dhabi: “You cannot compare real estate to gold,” declares Tariq Zekra.

An Emirati real estate veteran with 25 years of experience in the UAE property market, Zekra has built a career selling, advising on and championing Abu Dhabi real estate.

Today, he is also a prominent social media voice on the capital’s property market, using his platform to educate buyers and investors on where to put their money and why.

For Zekra with over 400,000 social media followers on Instagram alone, Abu Dhabi property offers investors something gold cannot: flexibility.

“Real estate takes time to sell, while gold, you can buy today and sell it tomorrow. But if you will compare ROI between real estate and gold, gold is nothing in front of real estate.”

His argument is simple: property can be held, rented, sold and used to build a wider investment portfolio.

And when it comes to where your Dh3 million should be park in Abu Dhabi, Zekra has another clear answer.

"Yas Island. That's my choice if that's your budget to get a home in Abu Dhabi."