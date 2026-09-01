IPS 2026 convenes in Dubai as the essential real estate investment summit

Leading the 2026 exhibition are prestigious names such as Azizi Properties, Binghatti, Danube, Fakhruddin Properties, SanZen, and Union Properties – flagship real estate operators showcasing landmark residential, mixed use, and commercial developments across Dubai's most compelling investment markets. The exhibition brings together over 300 exhibitors representing the full spectrum of the real estate value chain, from major developers to institutional investors, brokers, architects, and innovation operators.