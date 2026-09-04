Dubai’s new platform uses AI to automate registrations, manage projects and cut paperwork
Dubai: Dubai developers can now register real estate transactions, manage projects and oversee escrow accounts through a single digital platform launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), as the emirate expands its use of AI across government services.
The “Initial Registration” platform combines project registration, real estate transaction registration and escrow account management in one digital process, reducing repeated data entry and document submissions, DLD said.
Artificial intelligence can read documents including Emirates IDs, passports and sales contracts, extract relevant information and populate application fields automatically.
Transactions that meet the department’s business rules may also be approved upon submission, potentially shortening processing times.
“As the market expands and its needs evolve, we continue to develop a digital ecosystem that enables developers to manage their projects and complete transactions more effectively,” said Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehi, chief executive of DLD’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency.
“By deploying artificial intelligence and strengthening integration among stakeholders, we are enhancing the ease of doing business and reinforcing transparency and governance, building investor confidence and supporting Dubai’s long-term competitiveness,” he said.
The launch comes as Dubai pushes ahead with a broader government AI agenda. It follows an announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, about a framework targeting half of UAE government sectors, services and operations to run through autonomous, self-executing AI models, known as Agentic AI, within two years.
The platform guides users through a series of questions to identify the appropriate procedure and allows missing information to be added while an application remains open, reducing the need to restart submissions because of minor omissions.
DLD said the system is intended to reduce manual data entry, improve accuracy and increase the proportion of applications accepted on first submission.
A feature called “Project 360” gives developers a consolidated view of their projects, including unit status, escrow accounts, financial data and project records.
It also provides early-warning indicators intended to help identify potential problems and support earlier intervention.
The system gives developers, DLD and banks managing escrow accounts greater visibility over procedural stages and responsibilities. Data can be reused across connected systems, helping reduce discrepancies between sales, escrow and ownership records.
The platform allows developers to manage multiple companies and monitor their real estate projects through a single account. Users can be assigned different permissions, including separate roles for submitting and reviewing transactions.
DLD said the arrangement is designed to improve workflow management and internal oversight.
Implementation and user training were carried out in phases before the full rollout, with workflows tested ahead of the launch.
The department said the platform aims to reduce follow-up enquiries and manual data entry while speeding up transaction completion.
The launch forms part of DLD’s broader effort to build digital infrastructure for a growing number of real estate projects and transactions.
It also supports the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which identify integrated digital services and data as key to the emirate’s long-term economic and property-market growth.