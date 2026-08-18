Two-day UAE property showcase in Hyderabad targets Indian investors

Land departments from several UAE emirates to support two-day property event
Leading UAE property developers will present their latest residential, commercial and mixed-use projects at a two-day property exhibition in Hyderabad later this year, as organisers seek to strengthen investment ties between the UAE and India.
The Property Grand Expo, organised by The Times of India Group in partnership with UAE-based Global Edge Advertisements, will take place from October 31 to November 1, 2026, at JRC Conventions and Trade Fairs in Hyderabad.
The event has received official support from Dubai Land Department and several land authorities across the Northern Emirates, with senior government representatives expected to participate alongside developers, banking partners and real estate industry experts.
“Dubai’s real estate sector continues to strengthen its position as a leading global investment destination, supported by a transparent and well-regulated market, advanced digital services, diverse investment opportunities and growing confidence among investors worldwide,” said Nouf Khalid Saleh Humaid, Media Section Manager, Marketing and Communications Department, Dubai Land Department.
“At Dubai Land Department, our focus remains on building a sustainable and investor-friendly real estate ecosystem that enables investors to make informed decisions while supporting Dubai’s long-term growth and competitiveness.”
International investors remain an important part of Dubai’s real estate ecosystem, with Indian investors having played a significant role in the growth and diversification of the market.
“The continued interest of Indian investors reflects the strong economic and investment ties between the UAE and India, as well as Dubai’s appeal as a destination for investment, business and long-term growth,” Humaid said.
The exhibition aims to connect UAE developers with investors from Hyderabad and the wider Telangana region, one of India’s fastest-growing technology and wealth hubs. The state is also home to a large non-resident Indian population, many of whom have traditionally invested in UAE real estate.
Hyderabad has emerged as a major destination for global technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Deloitte. More than 1,500 technology companies operate in the city, helping position it as one of India’s leading centres for innovation, employment and wealth creation.
Organisers expect the event to attract high-net-worth individuals, business owners and NRI investors exploring opportunities in the UAE property market.
According to industry estimates, Indian buyers remain among the largest international investors in UAE real estate, accounting for around 22 per cent of property transactions by nationality.
Humaid said platforms such as the Property Grand Expo can help strengthen engagement between the UAE real estate sector and international investors.
“They provide an opportunity for potential investors to gain a clearer understanding of Dubai’s market, explore investment opportunities, access trusted information and engage directly with industry representatives,” she said.
In addition to the exhibition, the event will host the India-UAE Real Estate Forum, where senior government officials and industry leaders will discuss the UAE’s evolving real estate landscape, regulatory framework and investment environment.
The forum will also feature sessions on freehold ownership, leasehold structures, long-term residency options including the Golden Visa, property financing solutions and the measures adopted by UAE authorities to maintain transparency, quality standards and investor confidence across the sector.
For Dubai Land Department, such platforms also support efforts to strengthen investor awareness and confidence through greater access to information and a clearer understanding of Dubai’s regulatory environment and real estate ecosystem, Humaid said.
“They also help deepen engagement with important international markets such as India and support the development of sustainable, long-term investment relationships,” she said.
Organisers said the participation of government officials will give investors direct access to official information on property regulations, registration procedures and investment opportunities across multiple emirates, while developers will showcase projects that have secured the necessary regulatory approvals.