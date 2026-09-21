Dubai Finanz evolves into a full-service valuation and investment advisory hub

New advisory model helps overseas buyers align Dubai assets with long-term strategy
Dubai: Dubai Finanz, a Dubai-based firm serving German-speaking property investors, has expanded from mortgage advisory into independent property valuation and full investment advisory. The move reflects changing needs of overseas investors. The Dubai Land Department recorded Dh917 billion in real estate transactions in 2025, and a growing number of property buyers come from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. For these investors, understanding the underlying value of an asset, its building quality and the right financing structure can be just as important as selecting the right development.
The expansion is led by Eugen Zimbelmann, founder and CEO of Dubai Finanz. According to the company, Zimbelmann is the only German property valuer (Immobiliengutachter) accredited by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), where he is sworn in as a real estate consultant, valuer and expert. A professional real estate investor with more than a decade of experience, he owns more than 60 residential units across Germany and Dubai.
Dubai Finanz is a property valuation and investment advisory firm for German-speaking investors. It operates through Welldomo Valuation Real Estate LLC and Welldomo Mortgage Broker LLC, employs more than 20 people and describes itself as the first German-language property valuation firm in Dubai.
The company started as a property financing adviser. Over time, it says, it became clear that many clients needed more than a mortgage: they needed to know whether a property was the right one at the right price. Dubai Finanz has since developed into an advisory business that accompanies investors through the entire process, from market-entry strategy and property selection to valuation, financing, acquisition and ongoing management.
“Financing is still part of what we do, but today it is one step in a much larger process,” Zimbelmann says. “Our clients want one independent point of contact who looks at the property, the numbers and the strategy together.”
For Zimbelmann, an independent valuation is the starting point of every investment decision. Dubai Finanz assesses properties according to their market value, compares asking prices with transactions registered with the Dubai Land Department, and examines building condition and potential rental performance before a purchase is made. For off-plan and newly completed homes, the firm also carries out handover (snagging) inspections, with reports in German and English.
That perspective can be particularly relevant for overseas buyers, who may know their domestic property markets well but have less familiarity with Dubai’s development landscape, transaction processes and financing environment. UAE banks are required to obtain an independent valuation before approving a mortgage, yet buyers who pay in cash or purchase off-plan often do not commission one.
Beyond individual purchases, Dubai Finanz supports professional investors in building property portfolios in Dubai, bringing together location analysis, financing structure and the tax considerations investors face in their home countries.
For German-speaking investors, the challenge is often not finding property opportunities in Dubai, but understanding which opportunities fit their financial objectives and risk profile. As the market continues to mature, independent valuation expertise and local knowledge can play an important role in that decision.
For Zimbelmann, the underlying principle is simple: investors should understand the asset, the numbers and the market before committing capital.
More information on Dubai Finanz’s services for German-speaking investors is available at dubai-finanz.de.