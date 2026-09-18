Record Dh100 million land sale cements Dubai Hills Estate's ultra-prime status

Wealth House, haus&haus broker Dubai Hills Estate’s priciest residential single-plot deal
A 41,345-square-foot plot in Hills View has changed hands for Dh100 million, making it the most expensive single-use, residential land deal in Dubai Hills Estate, according to Dubai Land Department.
The plot sits within an ultra-exclusive enclave of just 74 mansion sites carved out of the wider master community, and its scarcity — combined with unobstructed views over the development's championship golf course — has made it one of the most sought-over addresses in Dubai's luxury villa market.
The transaction is only the second in Dubai Hills Estate this year to clear the Dh100 million mark, underscoring how thin the supply of comparable land has become even as demand keeps climbing.
Wael Abdul Malak, Partner at Wealth House, represented the seller while Kais Khan, Senior Consultant at haus&haus, represented the buyer.
"I am proud to have served my clients and to have played a part in achieving this milestone sale," said Abdul Malak. "The UAE continues to demonstrate that its standards of service, vision, and forward-thinking policies are second to none, guided by a leadership whose pursuit of excellence knows no limits."
Dubai Hills Estate has consistently distinguished itself within one of the world's most competitive real estate markets. It is a community that appeals to investors, offering a compelling combination of premium lifestyle, strategic location, and long-term investment value.
Khan, who successfully worked on some of Dubai Hills Estate's most-sought-after villa sales, says, "This is an extraordinary sale that I am extremely proud to have been involved in," he said. "Dubai continues to break its own records and attract some of the world's wealthiest individuals. Given the uncertainty across the region this year, this sale is a true reflection of the city's leadership and resilience."
For Dubai Hills Estate, demand for golf course-facing properties has never been stronger and this sale further cements its position as one of Dubai's leading luxury master communities.
The sale lands at a moment when buyers at the top end of Dubai's property market appear undeterred by broader regional headwinds, continuing instead to chase master-planned communities with limited land banks, established amenities, and golf-course frontage.
Developed as a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Meraas, Dubai Hills Estate has built its reputation on exactly that combination: an 18-hole championship course, low-density mansion districts, and the kind of long-run scarcity that tends to hold its value through cycles.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.