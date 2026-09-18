Record Dh100 million land sale cements Dubai Hills Estate's ultra-prime status

The transaction is only the second in Dubai Hills Estate this year to clear the Dh100 million mark, underscoring how thin the supply of comparable land has become even as demand keeps climbing.

Wael Abdul Malak, Partner at Wealth House, represented the seller while Kais Khan, Senior Consultant at haus&haus, represented the buyer.

"I am proud to have served my clients and to have played a part in achieving this milestone sale," said Abdul Malak. "The UAE continues to demonstrate that its standards of service, vision, and forward-thinking policies are second to none, guided by a leadership whose pursuit of excellence knows no limits."