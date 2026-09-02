Why grip socks change yoga and Pilates

Grip socks solve traction at the feet. A mat towel tackles moisture across the larger working surface. Gaiam's Stay Put model measures 24 by 68 inches and uses four corner pockets to hook over a standard mat, a clever detail because a loose towel that bunches underneath you creates its own distraction. Gaiam specifies an 88 per cent polyester and 12 per cent polyamide microfiber construction and says the material absorbs twice as much as cotton and dries in half the time. It is particularly relevant for warm or vigorous yoga sessions where managing perspiration across the mat matters more than foot grip alone.