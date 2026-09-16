How to build a 20-minute home workout with minimal kit

Loop style resistance bands are the most adaptable item here because the same compact kit can provide assistance or resistance depending on the exercise. They can be used for rows, presses and lower body movements, with different bands allowing the resistance to be adjusted as required. The Alllvocles set is designed for exercise and pull up assistance.This Resistance bands provide versatile, effective training for calorie burning, muscle building and fat loss workouts targeting the arms, shoulders, chest, glutes and legs. For this 20 minute setup, their strongest role is balancing the kettlebell work with pulling movements without adding another bulky weight.