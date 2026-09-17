What compression clothing actually does for your workout

MathCat brings compression to the upper body with a close fitting, seamless workout top made from 90 per cent nylon and 10 per cent elastane. The manufacturer describes the fabric as four way compression stretch, while the knitted seamless construction is designed to reduce friction during movement. Mesh detailing adds ventilation, and thumbholes help keep the long sleeves in position during running, gym sessions or yoga. Unlike an ordinary fitted base layer, this is specifically sold by MathCat as compression sportswear, making it a more relevant partner to compression tights and socks. The tight fit is primarily about support and freedom of movement.