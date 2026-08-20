Why sweat wicking fabric keeps you drier than cotton

Wicking" and "absorbent" are not synonyms. Cotton is hydrophilic and readily absorbs water into its fibres. A technical synthetic fabric can instead be designed so that liquid travels through tiny spaces and channels in the textile, spreading sweat away from its source. The fibre shape, yarn construction, knit and finishing all influence how successfully that happens. Research on sportswear also shows that polyester does not automatically outperform cotton in every condition, so the fabric's construction matters as much as the word on the label.