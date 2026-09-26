French Avenue Liquid Brun review: this viral vanilla fragrance earns its hype for the right wearer

A viral gourmand that pairs creamy vanilla with spice, woods and strong projection
French Avenue Liquid Brun has built the kind of online following that can make a relatively affordable fragrance difficult to judge on its own merits. The attention is not entirely social-media noise. This is a powerful, sweet vanilla fragrance with enough spice, resin and wood to give its gourmand core some structure, and its performance reputation is a major part of the appeal. The verdict is positive, with one qualification: Liquid Brun makes most sense for people who actively enjoy rich, conspicuous vanilla scents. In the UAE, it is particularly well suited to air-conditioned settings and cooler evenings rather than heavy daytime spraying in peak summer.
Best for: Vanilla fans, evening wear, cooler months and anyone seeking a strong gourmand fragrance
Bottom line: A convincing spicy vanilla scent with substantial presence, provided you enjoy sweetness and apply it carefully in hot weather
Liquid Brun is a 100ml Eau de Parfum from French Avenue, part of Fragrance World. The brand classifies it as an amber fragrance with an amber-vanilla profile and lists orange blossom, vanilla and praline among its key notes.
The complete note structure explains why this is more than straightforward vanilla. According to French Avenue, cinnamon, bergamot, cardamom and orange blossom form the opening. Bourbon vanilla and elemi sit in the middle, followed by praline, ambroxan, guaiac wood and musk in the base.
That pyramid creates a clear progression. Cinnamon and cardamom supply warmth at the start, while bergamot provides some brightness before the sweeter elements become dominant. The Bourbon vanilla is the central character rather than a background accent. Praline reinforces the gourmand effect later, while guaiac wood, musk and ambroxan give the dry-down a warmer, woodier frame.
Fragrantica's editorial review describes the opening as a dark, syrupy vanilla with a balsamic quality and smoky cardamom, followed by orange blossom and eventually a more chocolate-like gourmand character. That description also highlights an important point for prospective buyers: Liquid Brun is deliberately rich. Anyone expecting a light, fresh or restrained vanilla is looking at the wrong fragrance style.
Its popularity has moved beyond passing social-media attention. Fragrantica highlighted Liquid Brun after its showing in the site's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, while Parfumo currently records thousands of community ratings for the fragrance.
Performance is one reason Liquid Brun has attracted so much attention, although fragrance longevity always varies with skin, application and environment. Parfumo's community data rates both longevity and sillage strongly and categorises the fragrance's performance as above average.
Individual experiences are less uniform. Basenotes includes wearer reports of roughly four to five hours, while other fragrance-community accounts report considerably longer wear. It is therefore more defensible to describe Liquid Brun as having a strong performance reputation than to promise a fixed number of hours.
Projection follows a similar pattern. The combination of vanilla, praline, ambroxan and spice gives Liquid Brun an assertive scent trail, rather than the quiet effect of a close-wearing vanilla. Parfumo's large pool of user ratings supports its reputation for substantial sillage.
That matters in the UAE. High outdoor temperatures can make dense, sweet fragrances feel more prominent, particularly when several sprays are used. Liquid Brun's profile consequently makes more sense with restrained application during hotter months, especially if you are moving between outdoor heat, a car and strongly air-conditioned interiors. Cooler UAE evenings and the winter season give its cinnamon, vanilla, praline and woods more room without the sweetness becoming as dominant.
The fragrance is frequently discussed as an affordable alternative to Parfums de Marly Althaïr. Community reviews on both Fragrantica and Basenotes repeatedly make that comparison. It is better viewed on its own terms, however. Liquid Brun offers the same broad attraction of spicy, warm vanilla without requiring buyers to treat similarity to a more expensive fragrance as its only reason to exist.
The Bourbon vanilla stays central while cinnamon, cardamom and woods keep the scent from becoming plain sugar.
Strong community feedback supports its reputation for noticeable longevity and projection.
The progression from spicy opening to vanilla and praline gives it more character than a simple linear gourmand.
Its warm profile fits evening wear and the UAE's cooler months particularly well.
Liquid Brun suits someone who already knows that sweet amber and gourmand vanilla fragrances work for them. It is especially appealing for evening wear, dinners and social occasions where a fragrance with noticeable presence feels appropriate. Its unisex positioning also makes more sense than trying to assign such a vanilla-heavy composition to one gender.
People who mainly wear citrus, aquatic or understated skin scents should look elsewhere, because Liquid Brun's defining qualities are richness, sweetness and projection. In peak UAE heat, conservative spraying is also the more practical approach.
Liquid Brun's popularity has a credible foundation. French Avenue combines cinnamon and cardamom with a substantial Bourbon vanilla centre, then carries the sweetness into praline, woods, musk and ambroxan. Independent fragrance communities broadly support its reputation for strong performance, even though individual longevity reports vary.
The result is best understood as a bold gourmand rather than an all-purpose fragrance. For UAE buyers who enjoy warm vanilla scents and want something noticeable for evenings or cooler weather, Liquid Brun makes a persuasive case. Those who prefer airy freshness will find its character less aligned with their wardrobe. The hype is justified for its intended audience, provided the sweetness is exactly what you are looking for.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.