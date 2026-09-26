French Avenue Liquid Brun review: this viral vanilla fragrance earns its hype for the right wearer

French Avenue Liquid Brun has built the kind of online following that can make a relatively affordable fragrance difficult to judge on its own merits. The attention is not entirely social-media noise. This is a powerful, sweet vanilla fragrance with enough spice, resin and wood to give its gourmand core some structure, and its performance reputation is a major part of the appeal. The verdict is positive, with one qualification: Liquid Brun makes most sense for people who actively enjoy rich, conspicuous vanilla scents. In the UAE, it is particularly well suited to air-conditioned settings and cooler evenings rather than heavy daytime spraying in peak summer.