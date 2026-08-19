Phlur Missing Person review: the viral fragrance is best for people who prefer a subtle scent

Phlur Missing Person became a viral fragrance because it takes almost the opposite approach to a typical attention grabbing perfume. Instead of projecting a strong trail of fruit, flowers or vanilla, it aims to smell warm, musky and close to bare skin. Our verdict is that the appeal makes sense, provided you want intimacy rather than maximum projection. The combination of musk, sheer florals and soft woods gives Missing Person an understated character that works particularly well for everyday wear. Its restrained presence is also the main consideration for anyone expecting a perfume that remains obvious for hours.

Key facts

Best for: Everyday wear, close to skin fragrance and people who prefer soft musks Bottom line: A warm, understated floral musk whose subtlety is central to its appeal

What you get

That skin scent character was important to its rise online. In an earlier review prompted by the fragrance's popularity on TikTok, three Allure editors associated Missing Person with different familiar or nostalgic experiences. Their reactions varied, which is useful context: this is a fragrance designed around an intimate impression rather than one immediately recognisable dominant note.

Despite the presence of several flowers, this is not built like a conventional bouquet. The floral notes sit within a musky, woody composition rather than dominating it. Phlur describes the intended effect in terms of the lingering smell of another person's skin, while Allure's editors have characterised Missing Person as subtle, warm and comforting.

The note structure explains why it smells different from louder floral or gourmand fragrances. At the top are skin musk, bergamot nectar and sheer jasmine. Fresh cyclamen, neroli blossom and orange flower form the heart, while Australian sandalwood oil, blonde wood and white musk make up the base.

Missing Person is an eau de parfum created by perfumer Constance Georges Picot. Phlur classifies it as a floral musk and currently sells the fragrance in 9.5ml, 50ml and 100ml sizes on its own website.

How it performs

Missing Person starts softly rather than making a sharp entrance. Musk is present from the opening, accompanied by bergamot and jasmine, before the orange flower, neroli and cyclamen contribute a light floral quality. Sandalwood, blonde wood and white musk anchor the dry down. The result is warm and clean without turning heavily sweet.

Its projection is deliberately restrained. Allure includes Missing Person among its recommended skin scents and describes this fragrance category as subtle and personal. The publication has also highlighted Missing Person for layering and for people who prefer fragrances that are not especially strong.

Longevity needs similar expectations. Phlur's own recent customer review summary says buyers commonly describe the fragrance as clean, fresh and subtle, but it also records feedback that some customers want longer wear and reapply during the day. That is manufacturer hosted customer feedback rather than an independent laboratory measurement, so it is better read as a pattern of wearer experience than a promised number of hours.