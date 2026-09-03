Rare Beauty Soft Pinch blush review: the viral liquid blush is worth the hype, with one caveat

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has survived longer than the average viral makeup moment, and its unusually concentrated colour remains the main reason. Our verdict is that the hype is largely justified, particularly if you want a liquid blush that delivers visible colour from a tiny amount of product. The catch is also the source of its appeal: this is a highly pigmented formula, so restraint matters. One small dot can be enough. For UAE shoppers building a lightweight makeup routine, that combination of strong colour, multiple finishes and economical application makes Soft Pinch easy to understand, even years after it first became a social media fixture