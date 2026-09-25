Meet the Original Supernut: Why American Pecans deserve a place beyond the baking cupboard

Say pecan and many people immediately think of pie.

It is an understandable association. Pecan pie is one of America's great culinary exports and has introduced generations of people around the world to the nut.

But it may also have done the pecan a slight disservice.

Because this is an ingredient capable of considerably more.

American Pecans have a naturally sweet flavour, rich buttery character and satisfying crunch that allow them to move surprisingly easily from breakfast to dinner, and from sweet to savoury.

More interesting still is where their story began.

A genuinely American original