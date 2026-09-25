Meet the Original Supernut: Why American Pecans deserve a place beyond the baking cupboard

Rich, buttery and naturally nutritious, pecans’ versatility extends beyond pies
Say pecan and many people immediately think of pie.
It is an understandable association. Pecan pie is one of America's great culinary exports and has introduced generations of people around the world to the nut.
But it may also have done the pecan a slight disservice.
Because this is an ingredient capable of considerably more.
American Pecans have a naturally sweet flavour, rich buttery character and satisfying crunch that allow them to move surprisingly easily from breakfast to dinner, and from sweet to savoury.
More interesting still is where their story began.
The pecan is the only major tree nut indigenous to North America. Long before commercial cultivation, pecans grew naturally on the continent and were known and harvested by Native American communities.
Even the name has roots there. Pecan derives from a Native American word of Algonquian origin associated with a nut too hard to crack by hand.
Today, commercial pecan production extends across 15 US states, while the American Pecan Council (APC) represents the growers and shellers responsible for bringing the crop to consumers in America and increasingly around the world.
That heritage is the reason behind the description The Original Supernut.
The original is quite literal.
If pecans are new to you, there is no need to begin with a recipe.
Try one. Plain American Pecans have a naturally sweet, buttery character that makes them easy to snack on straight from the pack.
Then try lightly toasting them.
A little heat deepens the aroma and brings out more of the pecan's flavour and crunch. APC guidance notes that roasting or toasting pecans briefly does not significantly change their nutrient profile.
From there, the possibilities become considerably wider.
Chop them over yoghurt or porridge. Scatter them through a salad or grain bowl. Add them to roasted vegetables. Use them as a topping. Bake them into bread, cookies, brownies or cakes.
And, of course, make the pie. The point isn't to move pecans away from dessert. It is to stop leaving them there.
Their nutritional profile is another reason to look at pecans differently.
A standard serving is around 28g, or approximately 19 pecan halves. That serving contains fibre, plant-based protein and predominantly unsaturated fats.
Pecans are a good source of fibre, thiamin and zinc, and an excellent source of copper and manganese. For a busy UAE lifestyle, that makes the simplest use of pecans perhaps one of the most useful: a portioned handful as a snack.
No preparation. No recipe. Just pecans.
Perhaps the strongest reason American Pecans can find a place here is that the UAE does not have a single way of eating.
Our kitchens are multicultural by nature. Breakfast might draw on one food culture, lunch another and dinner something completely different. Ingredients that become everyday favourites here tend to be the ones capable of crossing those boundaries.
Pecans can.
Their naturally sweet character works with breakfast and baking. Their buttery richness works alongside savoury flavours. Their crunch brings contrast to salads, grains and vegetables.
And then there is gifting. In a culture where food is frequently shared, offered and brought into people's homes, a premium ingredient with a genuine provenance story has an obvious place. American Pecans can be enjoyed from a bowl, incorporated into a food gift or simply put on a table for everyone to share.
That connection is reflected in a new UAE campaign built around three ideas: The Sign of Simply Delicious, The Sign of Giving Well and The Sign of Nutrition, Naturally.
The objective is simple: introduce more UAE consumers to the pecan, while helping them recognise the American Pecans mark when they see it.
Because while the pecan's story may have started in North America centuries ago, what happens when it reaches a UAE kitchen is entirely up to us.
Follow American Pecans on Instagram for more details
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.