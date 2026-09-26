Best chalk markers and paint pens for creative projects in 2026: Top picks for signs, lettering and crafts

The reversible 6mm nib makes this set more sign-oriented than the 1mm pastel pack. Chalkola describes the nib as suitable for varying strokes, and its guidance places 6mm markers in the range for bold menu lettering, signs and quicker fills.

Colour choice is another advantage. The pack combines eight bright shades with gold and silver, so it is easier to create contrast between headings, illustrations and accents without buying separate metallic pens. Chalkola says the water-based ink wipes from non-porous surfaces with a damp cloth once you want to replace the design. On porous surfaces, however, liquid chalk can soak in, so this set is best treated as erasable only after checking the material.