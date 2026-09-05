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Why hair clay beats gel for natural-looking hold

Want natural looking hold? Here’s why hair clay works so well.

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Gulf News
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Hair clay offers flexible hold and a matte finish for styles that look more natural and less rigid.
Hair clay offers flexible hold and a matte finish for styles that look more natural and less rigid.

Hair gel and clay can both keep a style in place, but they do it differently. Research published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science examines styling polymers by properties including hold, flexibility, tack and combing, while a Journal of Cosmetic Science study shows how polymer films influence the stiffness of styled hair. That helps explain a familiar result in the mirror: many gels form a defined film as they dry, while clay based products are designed to leave hair more pliable and textured. If the aim is hair that looks styled without looking set, clay has a useful advantage.

What hair clay is, and who it suits

Hair clay is a styling product built around mineral clay, commonly kaolin or bentonite, combined with waxes, oils or other styling ingredients. American Crew's Matte Clay, for example, lists kaolin alongside beeswax and carnauba wax. The result is a dense product that can add separation and control without relying on the visibly wet finish associated with traditional gel.

Pomade serves a different aesthetic. It is generally the better direction for neat side parts, slick backs and other combed styles where some shine is intentional. Gel is useful when a firm, fixed result matters more than restylability. Clay makes most sense for textured crops, quiffs and short to medium styles where you want the hair to retain a relatively natural appearance.

In the UAE, that flexibility is practical for a day that moves between warm outdoor conditions and air conditioned interiors. A workable style can simply be reshaped with the fingers rather than recreated.

What to look for

Start with two labels: hold and finish. Strong hold does not automatically mean a glossy or rigid result. A clay can offer substantial control with comparatively little shine, while a pomade can offer medium hold with a smoother finish.

Hair density matters too. Fine hair can be overwhelmed by too much dense product, so start with a small amount. Thick hair may need more grip and distribution. The useful questions are simpler: how firmly does it hold, how shiny is the finish, and can you still work your fingers or a comb through it?

Recommended products

American Crew Matte Clay

This is the central recommendation if you want to move away from the set appearance of gel. American Crew describes its 85g Matte Clay as a concentrated formula with high hold, workable control and added texture, and its ingredient list starts with water and kaolin before moving to beeswax and other waxes. The useful distinction is pliability. Apply a small amount to dry or towel dried hair, as the brand recommends, then shape with your fingers for separation rather than combing everything perfectly flat. It is particularly logical for short, textured styles where visible shine is not the objective.

BASED Bodyworks Sea Salt Spray

Clay works better when it does not have to create all the shape by itself. This 250ml sea salt spray is a useful pre styler because it is positioned as a light hold product that adds texture and volume before the finishing product goes in. The listed formula includes sea salt, kelp extract, aloe vera and vitamin B5. Spray it through damp hair, create the basic shape while drying, then use clay sparingly at the end. That sequence is especially useful for finer or flatter hair because the clay can concentrate on definition rather than being loaded on heavily for volume.

BASED Bodyworks Pomade

Pomade earns its place here as the alternative rather than the default. BASED describes this formula as providing medium, flexible hold with natural shine, using ingredients including bentonite, beeswax, castor oil, shea butter and jojoba oil. Choose it when you want cleaner lines, a side part or a slicker flow instead of clay's dry texture. The distinction is useful: clay is better suited to deliberately separated, matte looking styles, while this pomade favours smoother styling with visible polish. It can also be reworked, making it a less rigid route to a neat finish than a hard setting gel.

Beardo Compact Sheesham Comb

A comb changes the character of the same styling product. Fingers produce irregular separation; teeth produce cleaner lines and more deliberate direction. Beardo describes this compact Sheesham wood model as a pocket sized comb intended for detailed grooming and styling. It makes most sense alongside pomade for a defined side part or controlled shape, but it is also useful before clay goes in, particularly if you want to establish direction without leaving the finished style overly neat. Its compact format also makes midday adjustment straightforward without carrying another styling product.

Verdict

Clay does not universally beat gel. Gel remains useful when you specifically want a firm set and a more visibly styled finish. For everyday hair that should retain texture and movement, however, clay offers a better balance of control and natural appearance. American Crew Matte Clay is the strongest starting point here because its kaolin and wax formula is explicitly designed around workable hold and texture. Pairing it with the BASED Sea Salt Spray lets the pre styler build shape first, so less finishing product is needed.

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