Why hair clay beats gel for natural-looking hold

Clay works better when it does not have to create all the shape by itself. This 250ml sea salt spray is a useful pre styler because it is positioned as a light hold product that adds texture and volume before the finishing product goes in. The listed formula includes sea salt, kelp extract, aloe vera and vitamin B5. Spray it through damp hair, create the basic shape while drying, then use clay sparingly at the end. That sequence is especially useful for finer or flatter hair because the clay can concentrate on definition rather than being loaded on heavily for volume.