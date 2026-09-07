His best round at TPC Sawgrass came in 2018 when the golfer shot 7-under-par 65. While Charlie still has plenty of time to learn from his father, it is no doubt that filling Tiger's shoes is always going to be a challenging task. It is still unclear if the father-son duo will compete at the PNC Championship later this year as Tiger looks to recover from his injury.

Speaking of his father, the legendary golfer has plenty of memorable moments from TPC Sawgrass. While Tiger never competed in the Junior Players Championship, he has won it twice in 2001 and 2013 at the professional level.

It was Charlie's best finish in a junior golf tournament with a national field since he won the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational. He also made headlines earlier this week for signing with the golf equipment company TaylorMade, the same brand associated with Tiger.

Charlie started the tournament with 71 in the first round followed by a 73 in the second. He scored 71 again in the final round, earning him a position into the top-10. He recorded 14 birdies and 13 bogeys throughout the tournament.

Though the missed the opportunity must have been disappointing for the teenager, it was Charlie's best finish of the 2026 season. The 17-year-old finished the tournament at TPC Sawgrass as T-8 position with 1-under-par 71. Meanwhile, the winner JP Lynch's 8-under-par was enough to win the 2026 Junior Players Championship.

Dubai: While Tiger Woods may be away from the golf course professionally, his son is filling his shoes in the junior ranks. Charlie Woods nearly won the 2026 Junior Players Championship, only finishing few strokes behind the winner.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.