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Donald Trump Says Tiger Woods is in "Great Pain" after five year driving ban

President calls driving verdict 'very fair' as Woods battles severe back issues

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Woods admit he was hoping to play in the Masters during his arrest
Woods admit he was hoping to play in the Masters during his arrest
AFP

Dubai: Tiger Woods has many friends and rivals within the golf course but his most notable pal outside the sport remains Donald Trump. The President of the United States frequently shares update about the golf legend during his press conference.

In his most recent statement about Woods, Trump shared some concerning words about the golfer. The 15-time major winner was recently banned from driving for five year following his car accident in March.

Woods appeared at Martin County Courthouse on Wednesday and agreed to the reduced charge as he had previously entered a written plea of not guilty though his lawyers to charges including driving under the influence, property damage and refusing to submit to testing. Apart from getting his driving license revoked, the billionaire PGA Tour legend also received a $1,000 fine.

Following the verdict, Trump shared his thoughts and claimed court's decision as "very fair." The 47th President of the United States also defended Woods by saying, "They didn't find alcohol on him. He didn't test positive at all for alcohol. He's a great guy."

Woods struggles with back pain and surgeries has been well documented throughout the years. According to Trump, the golfer faced so many issues due to the wrongdoing of the doctors. "He suffers great pain. He's in a very tough situation because of his horrible back. He had, in my opinion, a bad doctor," the POTUS added.

Trump even revealed to have advised Woods to get someone to driver for him as the golfer has already been involved in four car accidents. Th U.S. President ended by feeling happy for his friend as the saga has finally concluded.

Now, Woods can begin focusing on his return to professional golf. The 50-year-old hasn't competed since The Open Championship in July 2024. Being a frequent competitor at the PNC Championship, many hope for Tiger's return next to his son Charlie Woods in this year's edition.

The father-son duo missed last year's tournament since Woods was recovering from a back surgery. This year's even will be held in December 19-20, giving Woods enough time for a possible return.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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