Gulf News LevelUP spotlights the next step in career growth

Postgraduate and specialised programmes target skills in AI, business and leadership
For professionals looking to add new qualifications, strengthen specialist skills or prepare for their next career move, postgraduate education is increasingly becoming part of the career plan. Gulf News LevelUP, taking place on September 26 and 27 at Dusit Thani Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, will bring universities, education providers and industry experts together with graduates and working professionals for two days focused on learning, career development and new opportunities.
LevelUP is designed for graduates and working professionals exploring Master’s degrees, MBAs, professional qualifications and specialised programmes to advance their careers, build new expertise or move into new fields.
Universities exhibiting at LevelUP are bringing programmes designed around areas where demand is growing, from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to business leadership and healthcare technology.
Curtin University Dubai will showcase its Master of Artificial Intelligence, Master of Cyber Security, Master of Engineering Management and Master of Business Administration in International Business, alongside its Graduate Certificate in Business Fundamentals.
“Our postgraduate programmes continuously adapt to bridge academic theory with real-world industry demands,” said Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and President, Curtin University Dubai.
“These offerings feature flexible evening schedules, fast-track options, and industry-led project modules. They empower ambitious individuals to advance within their current roles, pivot into dynamic new sectors, and future-proof their careers,” Professor Ammar Kaka added.
SP Jain School of Global Management – Dubai will present its Executive MBA, Master of Global Business, Global MBA, Master of Management and Master of Artificial Intelligence in Business.
“Our postgraduate and Executive MBA programmes are continually evolving to reflect what businesses need today: professionals who can combine strategic thinking, technological fluency, adaptability, and a global mindset,” said Dr Kavita Shukla, Head of Campus.
“Our programmes address different career stages from graduates building global careers to experienced professionals preparing for greater leadership responsibilities,” Dr Shukla added.
Symbiosis International University, Dubai, will feature its MBA programmes with specialisations including Business Analytics, Strategic Management and Leadership, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, International Business, Finance and Marketing.
“From our conversations with professionals and employers, it is clear that today’s learners are looking for more than a degree. They want relevant, future-focused skills that can support meaningful career growth,” said Dr Anita Patankar, Executive Director.
“We’ve designed the programmes with working professionals in mind, with flexible morning, evening and weekend learning options,” she added.
Healthcare and technology are also prominent at LevelUP, with programmes aimed at professionals entering specialised fields.
“Healthcare is rapidly evolving towards more data-driven, technology-enabled, and value-based models, creating demand for professionals who can work across healthcare, management, economics, and emerging technologies,” said Prof. Amir Zeid, Dean, Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare (TCMAIH).
TCMAIH will showcase its Master in AI & Health Informatics and Master in Healthcare Management & Economics.
“These programmes bring together technology, analytics, management, and healthcare practice, with an emphasis on applied and industry-relevant learning,” Dr Zeid added.
Meanwhile, upGrad will bring a portfolio of online qualifications, including MBA programmes from Golden Gate University, Edgewood University and Paris School of Business; DBA programmes from Golden Gate University, Edgewood University and ESGCI; a Dual MBA + DBA pathway; the AI CTO programme from the University of Waterloo; and advanced MS in Artificial Intelligence and Doctor of Technology programmes from Golden Gate University.
“Employers are no longer looking at business leadership and technology expertise as separate capabilities,” said Harsh Kayathwal, Head of Growth - Middle East & Africa, upGrad.
“Combining flexible online learning, applied curricula and respected global credentials, these programmes help professionals accelerate into leadership, transition into emerging fields and build future-ready careers without stepping away from work.”
Register on https://event.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsLevelUP#/ to gain access to over 20 universities, career service providers and immigration consultants. You will also get a chance to win Dh500 dining vouchers at VARQ Restaurant, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai; and staycation voucher at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, including breakfast for 2 adults.