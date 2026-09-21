Beyond grades, building standout futures with GudeMe

GuideMe operates in an increasingly competitive education advisory space. What gap did you identify when building the business, and how has your vision evolved?

GuideMe really started from my own university application journey. GuideMe really started from my own MBA application journey. I had scored in the 99th percentile on the GMAT — placing me among the top 1% of test-takers — and had a strong profile, but I still struggled to find the right kind of guidance. What I needed was not someone to simply edit my essays. I needed someone who could understand my story, challenge my thinking and help me figure out which programmes actually made sense for me.

I eventually navigated a lot of that process myself and went on to study at the world’s top 5 universities- IE University Spain. While I was doing my MBA there, I turned that experience into a venture project, and that became the starting point for GuideMe.

Since then, I have worked with applicants who have gone on to universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Oxford and Cambridge, and the biggest lesson has been that there is no formula. Every applicant is different.

For us, the process has to be personal. We spend a lot of time understanding the student first — their strengths, goals, personality and motivations — and then build the university strategy around them.

University admissions today extend far beyond grades and test scores. How is GuideMe helping students build distinctive profiles?

Grades are important, but they only tell part of the story. A university can see a student’s SAT score in a few seconds. What they really want to understand is who that student is beyond the score.

That is why we take profile building very seriously. But for us, it is not about filling a CV with random activities.

A student may say they want to become a doctor, engineer or entrepreneur, but sometimes they only realise whether that path is right for them after they have actually experienced it.

So we encourage students to start early and explore through internships, research, competitions, entrepreneurship, volunteering or passion projects. Sometimes that confirms their direction, and sometimes it helps them eliminate a path that was never really right for them.

That clarity eventually makes the application much stronger, because the academics, experiences and essays all start telling the same story.

How are AI, digital learning and changing career pathways transforming admissions consulting?

AI has made information much easier to access, and students can now produce polished content very quickly. But I actually think that makes authenticity even more important.

A university does not just want a beautifully written answer. They want to know whether you really understand what you are talking about.

AI can help you organise ideas or research options, but it cannot replace real experience. It cannot talk with the same depth about an internship you completed, a project you built, a problem you solved or something that genuinely changed the way you think.

At GuideMe, we tell students to use AI as a tool, not as a substitute for thinking.

As polished content becomes easier for everyone to create, I believe the students who will stand out are the ones who have something real to say.

What are your ambitions for GuideMe over the next five years?

Over the next five years, I want GuideMe to become involved much earlier in a student’s journey.

Too often, families come to admissions counselling when the application deadline is already close. But for students targeting highly competitive universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Oxford or Cambridge, the real preparation starts much earlier.

It starts with making the right subject choices, understanding career options, gaining meaningful exposure, building a strong profile and preparing well for tests such as the SAT, GMAT or UCAT.

That is where I see GuideMe growing — into a broader education and career ecosystem, while expanding further across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.