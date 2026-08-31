LUBM expands GCC footprint and future-ready degrees to match evolving workforce needs

At Lincoln University of Business & Management (LUBM), this has become a guiding principle. Since its founding in 2014, the institution has grown through shifting market conditions by treating each challenge as an opportunity to learn and improve. Thus, it has connected over 6,000 learners with globally recognised credentials over the past 12 years and provided highly rated local support. Its online learning model has given thousands of regional professionals continuity during periods of disruption by enabling them to earn UK qualifications locally while continuing their careers uninterrupted.