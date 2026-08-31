LUBM expands GCC footprint and future-ready degrees to match evolving workforce needs

Institution deepens regional reach with Oman office, Riyadh plans and new MBAs
As markets shift and technology reshapes industries, so do the expectations placed on professionals. For today’s workforce, career stability rests increasingly on the ability to keep learning, adapting, and growing. Education providers face that same test: to understand how professional needs are changing and to evolve in step with them.
At Lincoln University of Business & Management (LUBM), this has become a guiding principle. Since its founding in 2014, the institution has grown through shifting market conditions by treating each challenge as an opportunity to learn and improve. Thus, it has connected over 6,000 learners with globally recognised credentials over the past 12 years and provided highly rated local support. Its online learning model has given thousands of regional professionals continuity during periods of disruption by enabling them to earn UK qualifications locally while continuing their careers uninterrupted.
That same approach now shapes LUBM’s expanding regional footprint. With a fully operational office in Oman and plans to open in Riyadh by the end of 2026, the institution is deepening its ability to serve professionals across key GCC markets. Its academic portfolio is evolving alongside that growth. Beyond its exclusive partnership with the University of the West of Scotland, LUBM has strengthened its long-standing partnership with York St John University to include the university’s Postgraduate Research School, extending its offering into doctoral study through the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA).
The institution has also introduced programmes aligned with emerging professional demand, including the MBA in Digital Marketing, the MBA in Global Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and the MBA in AI & Business Analytics, alongside the new DBA.
In a changing education landscape, growth is no longer measured by scale alone. The truer measure is an institution’s ability to keep evolving alongside the people and markets it serves. For many of LUBM’s learners and graduates across the Middle East, that principle resonates with their own experience: when circumstances change, the willingness to keep developing is what opens new opportunities. LUBM’s own trajectory reflects the same conviction.