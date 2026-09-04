'Sick, cruel, dehumanising': US turns migrant deportations into a video game

Rights advocates condemn Rio Grande chase game as dehumanising and ‘inhuman’
The Trump White House has turned its hard-line immigration agenda into an arcade-style video game, prompting rights groups to condemn the online stunt as “sick,” “cruel,” “inhuman” and deeply insensitive at a time when the administration is escalating arrests and deportations of undocumented migrants.
The website, unveiled Thursday, features a collection of retro-style computer games recast with a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) theme.
Players can chase migrants, build a border wall and collect money for government-backed investment accounts for children.
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The release quickly drew criticism from immigrant-rights advocates, who said the games trivialise policies that have real-life consequences for millions of people.
“This makes me sick,” said Amerika Garcia Grewal, co-director of the Frontera Federation in Eagle Pass, Texas.
“They've been playing games with people's lives for years, now they've made a video game of what they're doing.”
The games appeared as President Donald Trump intensifies his campaign to carry out mass deportations, a central promise of his political comeback.
The most controversial game is “Rio Run,” an updated take on the classic Snake arcade game.
Players control a digital version of , who moves along the Rio Grande chasing migrants depicted with different skin colors.
The river forms part of the US-Mexico border and has become one of the most recognizable geographic symbols of the immigration debate.
For immigrant advocates working along the border, the decision to turn migrant pursuit into entertainment was particularly disturbing.
“The game designers have lost touch with what it means to be human and care for others,” Garcia Grewal said.
Adriana Jasso, a program coordinator with AMIGOS San Diego Community who works at the border, described the arcade presentation as evidence of a fundamental “lack of seriousness” within the administration.
“The cruelty, the extremity of the administration ... is no longer surprising,” Jasso said.
She accused the White House of seeking to dehumanize and ridicule migrants while people face serious risks in detention.
“This presents the issue as if it were a game, when in fact it is not,” she said.
Another game, “Build the Wall,” is based on the classic block-stacking game Tetris.
Its instructions tell players to “protect the border from the coming horde.”
The wording has drawn particular criticism because of the administration's repeated use of militarized language to describe migration and border security.
Trump made construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border a signature issue during his first presidential campaign and has continued to promote tougher border enforcement since returning to office.
A third game is tied to Trump's so-called , investment accounts that include a $1,000 government contribution for eligible children born during a specified period.
Players collect nets to place into the accounts.
The White House promoted the games on X with a video featuring a MAGA logo styled after the branding of Sega, the Japanese video game company behind some of the most recognizable arcade franchises.
The accompanying message was blunt: “CAN’T STOP WINNING. Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account.”
The White House defended the project as part of its broader communications strategy.
“This administration is laser focused on ways to innovate and tell the story of the President's many accomplishments in a way that resonates with every American,” the White House said.
It described the initiative as an effort to contrast what it called a culture of “fun and winning” with the “dark socialist vision” it attributes to Democrats.
For immigrant advocates, however, the issue is not political branding.
They argue that turning deportation into entertainment strips away the human consequences of government policy.
Trump campaigned on a promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and has since taken steps aimed at expanding arrests, accelerating removals and tightening immigration enforcement.
Those policies have generated fierce political support among Trump's supporters but equally fierce opposition from immigrant-rights groups, Democrats and civil-rights advocates.
The video-game campaign adds another layer to that confrontation.
Rather than simply defending immigration enforcement as a matter of law and national security, the White House has packaged some of its most contentious policies as retro entertainment — complete with cartoon characters, arcade mechanics and a scoreboard-like culture of winning.
That is precisely what critics say makes the campaign so disturbing.
Reactions vary, with some calling it sick, cruel and dehumanising but they point to a larger question: what happens when policies involving detention, deportation and human displacement are transformed into memes and games designed to entertain?
The White House has made clear that social media spectacle is an important part of its political communications strategy. Its administration has repeatedly used provocative posts, videos and cultural references to rally supporters and needle opponents.
The gaming website takes that strategy a step further. For the White House, it is messaging. For immigrant advocates, it is the dehumanisation of real people turned into a game.