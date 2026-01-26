GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Bill Clinton urges Americans 'stand up, speak out' after shock Minneapolis killings

Ex-President urges Americans to protest what he called unacceptable government action

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
People pay their respects at a memorial site for Alex Pretti on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
People pay their respects at a memorial site for Alex Pretti on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
AFP

Former president Bill Clinton on Sunday decried "horrible scenes" in Minneapolis after two US citizens were killed by federal agents, as the veteran Democrat urged Americans to protest what he called unacceptable government action.

"It is up to all of us who believe in the promise of American democracy to stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to 'We the People'," Clinton said, warning that Trump administration officials have "lied to us" about the fatal encounters and used increasingly aggressive tactics in their immigration crackdown.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Demonstrators hold a moment of silence for Alex Jeffrey Pretti, the man killed by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis, during a rally outside of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington.

Who was the ICU nurse killed in Minneapolis protest?

5m read
People mourn at a makeshift memorial in the area where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot dead by federal immigration agents earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 24, 2026.

US agents kill another in Minneapolis amid protests

3m read
‘Speak Out’ campaign focuses on women’s rights and family stability.

Dubai Police launch campaign to protect women

2m read
This photo provided by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025 shows an undated picture of former US president Bill Clinton (C) with US singers Michael Jackson (L) and Diana Ross at an undisclosed location as the Justice Department began releasing the long-awaited records from the investigation into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger in Jeffrey Epstein files

2m read