Ex-President urges Americans to protest what he called unacceptable government action
Former president Bill Clinton on Sunday decried "horrible scenes" in Minneapolis after two US citizens were killed by federal agents, as the veteran Democrat urged Americans to protest what he called unacceptable government action.
"It is up to all of us who believe in the promise of American democracy to stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to 'We the People'," Clinton said, warning that Trump administration officials have "lied to us" about the fatal encounters and used increasingly aggressive tactics in their immigration crackdown.
