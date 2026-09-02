Scottie Scheffler passed Tiger Woods at No 1 on the PGA Tour career earnings list, a spot Woods held for nearly 26 years. He is also likely to tie Woods’ record for being voted PGA Tour player of the year for a fifth straight time.

Scheffler has 4 Majors, still a far cry from Woods’ 15. But greatness recognises greatness. Following yet another incredible season for his would-be successor, Woods posted on X: “Three wins, five runner-ups and finishing the season No. 1. Those are some numbers to be proud of. Incredible consistency all season long. Congratulations on a historic season, Scottie.”

Still, his priority is to crush more than to engage. So he added somewhat apologetically, "I feel bad sometimes. I really do keep my head down and try to focus as much as I can. But I really do hear all the cheers, and I'm very thankful for all of them."

"I have a tendency to keep my head down and kind of stay in my own lane when I'm out there playing," he said during the trophy presentation at the Tour Championship. "It's really fun when you're able to win and celebrate with the fans in moments like these, and have my family here."

And like Woods, the 30-year-old loves what it takes to be the best player in golf, even the tedious work. He just doesn't care for all the noise and notoriety that accompany greatness.

Just like Woods in the past, Scheffler has showed up seemingly every week this season – he finished first, second or third in half of the 20 tournaments he played – and then capped off the season by winning two of the three postseason tournaments.

His points average in the world ranking is more than double that of Rory McIlroy at No 2. This is his 171st week in a row at No 1 in the world. Woods holds the record with 281 consecutive weeks at No 1. A milestone that for years looks untouchable is now at least thinkable.

The real benchmark – 82 tour wins – is still a long way off. Scheffler, who has 22 PGA Tour wins, has now gone three straight years with three wins or more. Woods went 10 out of 11 years winning at least four times.

"I wouldn't really consider that a Tiger record being broken," Scheffler said on passing Woods in career earnings. "I think it just shows one of the many effects he had on the game of a golf in a positive way."

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.