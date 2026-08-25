Good Good & Callaway Golf face backlash over Ad

Dubai: Good Good Golf, the YouTube golf content creators who are set to become title sponsors of an upcoming PGA Tour event this autumn, faced a backlash after sharing a promotional video for a Callaway driver.

The advert was eventually removed after showing a man pushing a woman to the ground as she attempted to pick up the club.

"We posted a video to our channels that ultimately depicted actions that are not aligned with our values as a brand," Good Good said in a statement.

"We have since taken that content down. And sincerely apologize. Good Good has always stood for making the game of golf more inclusive to all, and we will continue to ensure that is our mission moving forward."

Both Good Good Golf and Callaway removed the advert late on Friday after it sparked widespread criticism over its portrayal of violence against women.

However, footage from the commercial continued to circulate online even after the original posts had been taken down.

The video featured Good Good personalities Garrett Clark and Alexis Miestowski, with Clark seen running towards Miestowski and knocking her to the ground as she reached for the golf club. He then stood over her before delivering the line: “Do not touch my new driver.”

Founded as a YouTube channel in 2020, Good Good Golf has since grown into one of the biggest digital brands in golf.

Its content features a group of male and female creators taking part in matches, challenges and other golf-related entertainment, while the company has also expanded into television programming, clothing and merchandise.

Callaway has been partnered with Good Good since 2023 and issued a statement following the backlash, saying it was “disappointed” by the content and welcomed Good Good’s decision to address the situation.

The company also said it looked forward to working with the creators to help create a more inclusive environment within golf.

The controversy comes as the PGA Tour continues to embrace the growing influence of digital golf creators. Good Good took another major step this year after being named title sponsor of the Good Good Championship, which will form part of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule and take place in Austin, Texas, from November 12-15.

The PGA Tour also condemned the video, stressing that it does not support violence and that the since-deleted advert does not represent its values or commitment to creating an inclusive and respectful environment within the sport.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.