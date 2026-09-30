1 Billion Followers Summit 2027: What to expect from the UAE’s fifth edition

The fifth edition brings AI, creator tools, and social impact into sharper focus
Dubai: The UAE’s 1 Billion Followers Summit is returning for its fifth edition in January, with artificial intelligence, creator wellbeing, and the social impact of digital content set to take centre stage.
Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit will take place from January 8 to 10, 2027, under the theme “Content for Good,” bringing together content creators, social media platforms, and industry leaders in Dubai.
The latest updates have been announced at a press conference at Creators HQ in Dubai on September 30. The fifth edition will examine issues including society, communities, and humanitarian causes, truth, fake news, and misinformation, humans and artificial intelligence, climate and nature, and human relationships.
One of the major features of the summit will be the AI Film Award, carrying a prize of $1 million. The award will put the spotlight on AI-powered filmmaking as the technology becomes an increasingly important tool for creators.
AI will also be featured across the summit programme, with creators expected to explore how new tools can be incorporated into their creative and production processes.
Alia AlHammadi, vice-chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, has noted that organisers have added a large number of workshops for the fifth edition.
The summit is open to everyone, noting an increase in attendance from students because of the practical nature of the workshops.
“There are so many practical workshops that you can attend,” shared AlHammadi.
Social media platforms will also have dedicated spaces at the event.
“This is not just theoretical this is interactive.”
As a newly expanded focus in the programme, mental health will receive dedicated attention through sessions with specialists and psychologists.
AlHammadi has bared that these sessions would help creators deal with changes in the industry, particularly those brought about by AI.
“You have a very powerful tool which can create a positive impact to the society,” described AlHammadi.
The focus has demonstrated the summit’s broader theme of “Content for Good,” with discussions looking not only at technology and creativity but also at the effect content can have on society.
Meta is returning as a partner of the summit for the fifth consecutive year. Moon Baz, director of global partnerships for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta, has revealed that the company will have a stage takeover and a creator day at the event.
“We are going to address several subjects, AI being one of them. On AI specifically, we are going to discuss developments, the tools that are available across Meta platforms, and how creators can leverage these tools in their creative process to get the best type of content for their platform,” Baz told Gulf News.
Meta will discuss its AI wearables, including Meta glasses, as well as its personal agent, which has been launched in the US and would be available “very soon” in the region.
Moreover, the sessions will examine how creators can use AI in their day-to-day creative work, production, and other aspects of content creation.
The summit’s focus will extend beyond AI. Baz has mentioned that Meta has been working with Creators HQ on its “Creators for Purpose” programme, an ongoing initiative that partners with creators on social-good causes.
“We've been focusing on the ‘Content for Good’ for quite some time now and our priorities are aligned with the priorities of the 1 Billion Summit,” stated Baz.
Additionally, Meta would announce initiatives that would be implemented before and during Ramadan.
“In general, the type of content that we support are all under the umbrella of ‘Content for Good,’ whether it's an initiative, comedy, or educational content.”
TikTok will also take part in the summit, with its participation focusing on entertainment, educational content, community building, and the role creators play in helping audiences engage with topics that matter to them.
As part of its partnership with 1 Billion Followers Summit, TikTok will support #1BillionStories, a global campaign inviting people to share the film or series that changed their lives.
TikTok will also include a dedicated TikTok LIVE booth showcasing the impact of live streaming and how creators across entertainment, education, small businesses are building engaged communities in real time.
Karen Haddad, head of content operations at TikTok MENA, has pointed out that the platform helps people discover a wide range of content, including educational content.
She has highlighted TikTok’s efforts to showcase sustainability matters as part of the Road to COP31 discussions, in addition to its planned participation at COP31 in Türkiye, where creators will help highlight topics related to the climate change negotiations to bring audiences closer to the event and its discussions.
“We also have programmes like #LearnOnTikTok that support educational content, spark conversations, and help communities connect and grow,” exclaimed Haddad.
She has also stressed the importance of creators bringing their authentic perspectives to the platform.
The summit has been set to reflect the UAE’s ambitions to strengthen its position as a centre for the global creator economy.
According to Saeed Al Eter, chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, the distinction between traditional and new media is becoming increasingly difficult to define.
“We want the UAE as the centre of content creators because the government is supporting content creators,” explained Al Eter.
He has called for greater maturity in content creation, describing the sector as a national industry and emphasising the importance of learning from successful experiences.
The fifth edition has followed a successful fourth edition held in January this year, which welcomed more than 30,000 attendees and over 15,000 content creators from around the world.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE Government, has underscored that the country has achieved a high level of content creation.
“We have become an international headquarter. Thank you for these five years,” remarked Al Gergawi.
The 2027 summit will feature Instagram Creators Day, Creator Market, Creators Brands Village, and #1MillionStories, alongside the AI Film Award and a programme covering the wider social impact of content.
For its fifth edition, the summit is putting the emphasis on how creators, technology, and digital platforms can contribute to society, while giving creators practical tools, connections, and opportunities to develop their work.