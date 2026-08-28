Meta's $18 billion wake-up call, how the UAE got there first and being a thankful dad

Back here in the UAE, we can watch this unfold with the satisfaction of a kid who did their homework early thanks to the intervention of the government. While American courtrooms were arguing over whether infinite scroll counts as a design flaw or a business model, those in power in our country were busy issuing a rule that anyone under 15 can't hold a personal social media account here , full stop. Even 15 and 16-year-olds will get the digital equivalent of training wheels. There’ll be no open DMs with strangers, no midnight scrolling marathons, no algorithm quietly deciding that a teenager’s 2am rabbit hole is ‘engagement’. Parental consent doesn't buy you an exception, neither does a fake birthdate. Platforms have twelve months to prove they can tell the difference between a child and an adult - or face the regulators.