Mohammad Al Gergawi highlights content's role in shaping society at 1 Billion Followers Summit

“We deeply believe that those who do not embrace AI now will be left behind. Today, social media companies spend around $250 billion on AI, with 86% of creators utilising generative AI tools, which help quadruple the amount of produced content while cutting 60% of costs. Additionally, 70% of images circulating on social media today are AI-generated. Adding to the mix is a world of virtual influencers in a market that is projected to grow to $37 billion in four years.”