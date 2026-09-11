From PGA loyalty to billion-dollar play: TMRW Sports’ rapid rise
Dubai: Unlike most golfers who jumped the ship and joined LIV Golf, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy remained loyal to the PGA Tour and started their own league TGL. Now as the lucrative Tour files for bankruptcy, the league founded by the golfing duo continues to grow.
TMRW Sports, the parent company of Woods and McIlroy’s TGL, is finalizing a new funding round that could value the business more than $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion), according to Front Office Sports.
If completed at that valuation, the deal would represent a major rise for the company, doubling its value from nearly $500 million when it closed its Series A round in 2024. TMRW was reportedly valued at $650 million in another funding round last year.
TMRW Sports was founded in 2022 by Woods, McIlroy and former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley. Discussions with investors have been ongoing since at least July, with the latest round said to have significant institutional backing. Dynasty Equity, which co-led the 2024 Series A alongside Connect Ventures, is expected to participate again.
The company has expanded well beyond TGL. TMRW is also behind the upcoming women’s league, WTGL, and has been selected by the National Football League (NFL) to develop and operate its planned professional flag football league for men and women.
TMRW has attracted a high-profile group of investors earlier, including billionaires Arthur Blank and Michael Rubin. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal along with Steph Curry and Justin Bieber have also invested in the company, all of whom will only get more delighted with the latest valuation.
TGL’s third season is scheduled to begin in 2027 after Woods helped boost viewership during the second season. The 15-time major winner’s participation for this season is still unclear as he continues to get better before returning to the sport after his car accident in March.
WTGL will launch on November 8, while the NFL’s flag football league is expected to begin before the 2028 Olympics.