AirPods Pro 3 review: Apple’s biggest improvements are the ones you hear and feel

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 make their strongest case through improvements to the fundamentals: noise cancellation, sound, fit and battery life. The verdict is straightforward for iPhone owners buying premium earbuds today: these are a substantial refinement of Apple’s familiar formula, particularly if keeping outside noise under control matters. Existing AirPods Pro 2 owners face a harder decision. The new model is better, but the previous generation remains capable enough that upgrading makes most sense for people who specifically want stronger ANC, a more secure fit or longer listening time.

Key facts

Best for: iPhone users who prioritise strong noise cancellation, secure fit and Apple ecosystem features Bottom line: A meaningful technical upgrade, but AirPods Pro 2 owners do not need to replace a pair they are already happy with.

What you get

Apple rates listening time at up to eight hours with ANC enabled, compared with six hours for AirPods Pro 2. With the charging case, Apple specifies up to 24 hours of ANC listening time in total. Five minutes in the case provides around an hour of playback.

Each earbud weighs 5.55g. Both the earbuds and MagSafe Charging Case carry an IP57 dust, sweat and water resistance rating. The case supports USB C, MagSafe, Apple Watch and Qi certified wireless charging, although Apple does not include a USB C charging cable in the box.

Inside, Apple continues to use its H2 headphone chip, paired with a custom high excursion driver and high dynamic range amplifier. The acoustic system itself has been redesigned with a multiport architecture and a revised inward facing microphone arrangement. The feature set includes Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness, Adaptive EQ and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

AirPods Pro 3 retain the short stem design of their predecessors, but Apple has changed the shape where it matters. The earbud body and ear tip positioning have been redesigned so the buds sit differently in the ear, while the supplied silicone tips now come in five sizes: XXS, XS, S, M and L. Apple also uses foam infused microspheres in the tips to improve the acoustic seal.

How it performs

Noise cancellation is the clearest reason to choose AirPods Pro 3 over an older pair. Apple says the new acoustic seal, microphones and processing remove up to twice as much unwanted noise as AirPods Pro 2. Independent testing gives the claim useful context: RTINGS found the earbuds highly effective at reducing low frequency engine and traffic noise as well as higher frequency sounds, while TechRadar described their ANC performance as exceptionally strong with an iPhone.

That makes them particularly relevant in the UAE for flights, Metro journeys and air conditioned offices where steady background noise can compete with music or podcasts. The stronger passive seal also contributes, so getting the correct tip size remains important.

Sound has changed too. RTINGS reports a smooth low end and even mid range, with a somewhat more uneven treble than the previous generation. The result is a presentation with more bass weight and a livelier upper range than AirPods Pro 2. TechRadar similarly found the sound expansive and energetic, with textured vocals and particularly convincing results from Apple's head tracked Spatial Audio.

The redesigned fit may be just as significant for people whose older AirPods gradually worked loose. RTINGS describes the Pro 3 as comfortable and stable, although they sit deeper in the ear than AirPods Pro 2. TechRadar also found the revised shape considerably more secure. Fit is personal, so anyone who prefers a shallower in ear design may still favour the older model.