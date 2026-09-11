AirPods Pro 3 review: Apple’s biggest improvements are the ones you hear and feel

Apple refines its premium earbuds with better ANC, fit and battery life
Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 make their strongest case through improvements to the fundamentals: noise cancellation, sound, fit and battery life. The verdict is straightforward for iPhone owners buying premium earbuds today: these are a substantial refinement of Apple’s familiar formula, particularly if keeping outside noise under control matters. Existing AirPods Pro 2 owners face a harder decision. The new model is better, but the previous generation remains capable enough that upgrading makes most sense for people who specifically want stronger ANC, a more secure fit or longer listening time.
Best for: iPhone users who prioritise strong noise cancellation, secure fit and Apple ecosystem features
Bottom line: A meaningful technical upgrade, but AirPods Pro 2 owners do not need to replace a pair they are already happy with.
AirPods Pro 3 retain the short stem design of their predecessors, but Apple has changed the shape where it matters. The earbud body and ear tip positioning have been redesigned so the buds sit differently in the ear, while the supplied silicone tips now come in five sizes: XXS, XS, S, M and L. Apple also uses foam infused microspheres in the tips to improve the acoustic seal.
Inside, Apple continues to use its H2 headphone chip, paired with a custom high excursion driver and high dynamic range amplifier. The acoustic system itself has been redesigned with a multiport architecture and a revised inward facing microphone arrangement. The feature set includes Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness, Adaptive EQ and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.
Each earbud weighs 5.55g. Both the earbuds and MagSafe Charging Case carry an IP57 dust, sweat and water resistance rating. The case supports USB C, MagSafe, Apple Watch and Qi certified wireless charging, although Apple does not include a USB C charging cable in the box.
Apple rates listening time at up to eight hours with ANC enabled, compared with six hours for AirPods Pro 2. With the charging case, Apple specifies up to 24 hours of ANC listening time in total. Five minutes in the case provides around an hour of playback.
Noise cancellation is the clearest reason to choose AirPods Pro 3 over an older pair. Apple says the new acoustic seal, microphones and processing remove up to twice as much unwanted noise as AirPods Pro 2. Independent testing gives the claim useful context: RTINGS found the earbuds highly effective at reducing low frequency engine and traffic noise as well as higher frequency sounds, while TechRadar described their ANC performance as exceptionally strong with an iPhone.
That makes them particularly relevant in the UAE for flights, Metro journeys and air conditioned offices where steady background noise can compete with music or podcasts. The stronger passive seal also contributes, so getting the correct tip size remains important.
Sound has changed too. RTINGS reports a smooth low end and even mid range, with a somewhat more uneven treble than the previous generation. The result is a presentation with more bass weight and a livelier upper range than AirPods Pro 2. TechRadar similarly found the sound expansive and energetic, with textured vocals and particularly convincing results from Apple's head tracked Spatial Audio.
The redesigned fit may be just as significant for people whose older AirPods gradually worked loose. RTINGS describes the Pro 3 as comfortable and stable, although they sit deeper in the ear than AirPods Pro 2. TechRadar also found the revised shape considerably more secure. Fit is personal, so anyone who prefers a shallower in ear design may still favour the older model.
Battery life is improved rather than transformed. Apple's eight hour ANC figure is two hours higher than the specification for AirPods Pro 2. Independent results vary with settings and test conditions: RTINGS measured roughly nine hours of continuous playback, while TechRadar recorded about 5.5 hours with ANC in its testing. Features such as Spatial Audio can also reduce runtime.
Stronger noise cancellation: Independent reviews support the view that ANC is one of the most important improvements over AirPods Pro 2.
More secure fit: The reshaped earbuds, repositioned tips and five tip sizes give users more scope to find a stable seal.
More energetic sound: Bass has greater weight, while Spatial Audio remains particularly effective for compatible Apple content.
Longer rated ANC listening: Apple now quotes up to eight hours from the earbuds with noise cancellation switched on.
AirPods Pro 3 make the most sense for iPhone owners replacing first generation AirPods Pro, standard AirPods or ageing wireless earbuds. Frequent flyers and commuters have an especially clear reason to choose them because the ANC improvement is substantial.
For AirPods Pro 2 owners, the decision is narrower. Upgrade if stronger noise cancellation or the revised, more secure fit addresses something you already want improved. Otherwise, Pro 2 still offers strong ANC, Spatial Audio and a broadly similar Apple ecosystem experience. Android users should look elsewhere if they want full access to their earbuds' features, since Apple confirms that functionality can be limited on non Apple devices.
AirPods Pro 3 are a better pair of AirPods in the areas that affect everyday listening most. Noise cancellation is stronger, the sound has more weight and energy, the redesigned fit is more secure for many ears, and Apple's rated ANC battery life rises to eight hours. Those changes matter more than adding another long list of software features.
They are an easy recommendation for an iPhone owner buying premium wireless earbuds from scratch. The upgrade calculation is different for AirPods Pro 2 owners. Apple's previous model remains very capable, so there is little reason to replace it simply because a third generation exists. Upgrade for the improved ANC, fit or battery life.
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