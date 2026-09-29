Best gaming and sports headphones 2026: Wired, open-ear and bone-conduction picks

Gaming at a desk and running outdoors place very different demands on headphones. Competitive players may want a wired connection, strong passive isolation and precise positional audio, while runners often benefit from an open-ear design that leaves surrounding sound audible. Swimming adds another requirement: water protection and, ideally, onboard music storage because Bluetooth is not designed to transmit reliably underwater. Of the products, the Sony INZONE E9 is our top pick for competitive FPS gaming , with a wired connection, sealed fit and sound specifically tuned with esports team Fnatic. For swimming and outdoor training, the Monster BC300 takes a very different approach with bone conduction and an IPX8 rating.

Sony INZONE E9

Best for: Competitive PC and console FPS players who already have a microphone.

PC EQ and spatial-audio options through the USB-C box

What we like

Independent testing supports its FPS focus. TechRadar found its directional presentation particularly effective in games such as Valorant and Counter-Strike 2, while RTINGS confirms that the sealed in-ear design provides useful passive isolation without active noise cancellation. It has no integrated microphone, so players who use voice chat need a separate mic.

Sony developed the INZONE E9 with Fnatic and tunes it around the sounds that matter in competitive shooters, including footsteps, gunfire and reload cues. The supplied USB-C audio box works with INZONE Hub on compatible Windows PCs, where you can adjust EQ and enable Sony's spatial-audio features. Sony also supplies both hybrid and noise-isolating tips in multiple sizes.

Gaming features: 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and virtual 7.1-channel audio on compatible PCs

Verdict: A specialised wired IEM for competitive FPS players who value positional information and passive isolation more than wireless convenience.

Monster TH300 Wireless Earbuds

Best for: Gym sessions and everyday wireless listening, particularly if you want ANC and case-based controls rather than an open-ear design.

ANC for listening and ENC for clearer calls

What we like

The earbuds carry an IPX5 water-resistance rating, making them suitable for sweat and splashes during workouts. The charging case itself is not waterproof, so it should be kept dry.

Monster pairs ANC for reducing surrounding noise during listening with ENC designed to improve voice clarity during calls. Bluetooth 5.4 handles the wireless connection, while the 13mm dynamic drivers are tuned towards a strong bass presentation. Published specifications list around five hours of playback time.

The Monster TH300 takes a more conventional in-ear approach than open-ear sports headphones, giving you a sealed fit alongside active noise cancellation. Its most distinctive feature is the full-colour touchscreen built into the charging case. You can use it to control playback, adjust volume and access settings without reaching for your phone. Multiple EQ presets are also available for changing the sound profile.

Verdict: Feature-packed true wireless earbuds for workouts and everyday listening, combining ANC with a touchscreen charging case that puts key controls within easy reach.

Monster BC300

Best for: Swimmers, runners and active users who prefer to keep their ears open.

What we like

This design is better framed around sport and situational awareness than isolation. Anyone wanting to block gym noise would be better served by a sealed in-ear design.

The onboard storage is the important feature for swimmers. Bluetooth radio signals do not travel effectively through water, so locally stored audio is the practical route for continuous playback while swimming. For running or cycling, Bluetooth can be used normally while the open-ear fit keeps the ear canal unobstructed.

The BC300 leaves the ear canal open and sends vibrations through contact points around the ear rather than using conventional in-ear drivers. That makes it fundamentally different from the sealed Sony. Indexed documentation for the model lists bone-conduction drivers, IPX8 protection, 32GB storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Verdict: A bone-conduction option aimed at swimming and outdoor exercise, with onboard storage that makes more sense in the pool than relying on Bluetooth.

Monster Sleep Ear200

Verdict: Compact ANC earbuds designed around side sleeping, with a soft silicone construction and enough claimed battery life to cover a full night of listening.

Connection: Bluetooth 6.0

Noise control: ANC, rated for up to 45dB noise reduction

Battery: Up to 9 hours per charge, 30 hours with charging case

Charging time: Approximately 1.5 hours

Water resistance: IPX5

Controls: Touch controls

The Monster Sleep Ear200 is designed differently from typical everyday earbuds. Its low-profile in-ear shape uses a fully enclosed liquid-silicone construction intended to reduce pressure around the ear when your head is against a pillow. That makes it the specialist option in this selection for listeners who want music, podcasts or other audio in bed, particularly side sleepers.

Active noise cancellation is built in, with Monster rating the system for noise reduction of up to 45dB. The earbuds also offer a dedicated sleep mode alongside standard Bluetooth playback. Published documentation lists Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and touch controls, while the charging case has a digital battery display.

Battery life is rated at up to nine hours from the earbuds, extending to 30 hours with the charging case. A full charge takes approximately 1.5 hours. The earbuds also carry an IPX5 rating, although they are designed for sleep and everyday listening rather than swimming.

What we like

Low-profile liquid-silicone design intended for side sleepers

ANC provides additional isolation from surrounding sound

Up to nine hours of claimed earbud playback covers overnight listening