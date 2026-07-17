Bose QuietComfort earbuds review

Frequent travellers have plenty of wireless earbuds to choose from, but few brands have the reputation Bose enjoys for active noise cancelling. The latest QuietComfort Earbuds aim to bring much of that experience to a more accessible price point while keeping comfort and battery life high on the priority list. The verdict is straightforward: if shutting out aircraft cabin noise, metro rumble and busy cafés matters more than having every premium extra, these earbuds deserve serious consideration.

Key facts

What you get

Battery life is rated at up to around eight hours on a single charge, depending on listening settings, with additional power available from the charging case. Bose also supports custom equaliser adjustments through its companion app, allowing listeners to tailor the sound profile to suit different music genres or podcasts. Features such as multipoint Bluetooth make switching between a laptop and smartphone easier for users who move between work and personal devices during the day.

The earbuds are rated IPX4 for water resistance, which means they can handle sweat and light rain, although they are not intended for swimming or full immersion. Touch controls on each earbud let users manage playback, answer calls and switch listening modes without reaching for a phone.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are true wireless in ear headphones with active noise cancelling, Bluetooth connectivity and a charging case that supports USB C and wireless charging. Bose includes multiple ear tip and stability band sizes, making it easier to achieve a secure seal for different ear shapes. That fit is important because it improves both comfort and noise isolation.

How it performs

Noise cancelling remains the headline feature, and independent reviewers consistently place these earbuds among the strongest performers in their price category. RTINGS found they do an excellent job reducing low frequency sounds such as aircraft engines, train noise and air conditioning systems, making them particularly well suited to commuting and travel.

Sound quality also impresses. Bose delivers a rich, energetic presentation with solid bass that avoids overwhelming vocals. The companion app's equaliser gives listeners useful flexibility if they prefer a flatter or brighter sound signature. SoundGuys also praised the balance between audio quality and effective noise cancellation, describing the earbuds as an excellent value within Bose's range.

Comfort is another strength. The ear tips and stability bands distribute pressure well, helping the earbuds stay secure during long listening sessions. That makes a noticeable difference on longer flights or extended workdays, where heavier earbuds can become tiring after several hours.

Battery life is competitive rather than class leading, but it is sufficient for most travel days. Even if an international journey stretches beyond a single charge, the compact charging case provides enough additional power to keep the earbuds going between airport lounges, flights and hotel check ins.