One of the biggest upgrades is the improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Apple claims the new model blocks up to 1.5 times more background noise than the previous generation. This helps reduce sounds such as aircraft engines, traffic or train noise, allowing users to listen to music, make calls or work with fewer distractions.

The company said the headphones are powered by the new Apple H2 chip, which improves overall performance and adds advanced features to the AirPods Max range for the first time.

Adaptive Audio can automatically adjust noise cancellation and transparency levels depending on the surrounding environment. Conversation Awareness, meanwhile, lowers the music volume when the user starts speaking to someone nearby.

Apple has also upgraded the audio system with a new high dynamic range amplifier designed to deliver cleaner sound. According to the company, the new setup improves bass while producing more natural mids and clearer highs.

In the UAE, the AirPods Max 2 will start at Dh2,099. Apple also said buyers may receive three months of free subscription to Apple Music with the purchase.

The headphones are expected to start shipping early next month. They will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple and blue colours.

Customers in the United States and more than 30 other countries will be able to order the AirPods Max 2 from March 25 through Apple’s website and the Apple Store app.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.