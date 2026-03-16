Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and 24-bit lossless playback make it a must-have
Dubai: Apple has introduced its latest premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max 2, bringing better sound quality, stronger noise cancellation and several new smart features.
The company said the headphones are powered by the new Apple H2 chip, which improves overall performance and adds advanced features to the AirPods Max range for the first time.
One of the biggest upgrades is the improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Apple claims the new model blocks up to 1.5 times more background noise than the previous generation. This helps reduce sounds such as aircraft engines, traffic or train noise, allowing users to listen to music, make calls or work with fewer distractions.
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Apple has also upgraded the audio system with a new high dynamic range amplifier designed to deliver cleaner sound. According to the company, the new setup improves bass while producing more natural mids and clearer highs.
When combined with Personalised Spatial Audio, the headphones create a more immersive listening experience for music, films and games.
The H2 chip also enables several intelligent features designed to make everyday listening easier.
Adaptive Audio can automatically adjust noise cancellation and transparency levels depending on the surrounding environment. Conversation Awareness, meanwhile, lowers the music volume when the user starts speaking to someone nearby.
Another addition is Voice Isolation, which helps make calls clearer by reducing background noise during conversations.
Customers in the United States and more than 30 other countries will be able to order the AirPods Max 2 from March 25 through Apple’s website and the Apple Store app.
The headphones are expected to start shipping early next month. They will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple and blue colours.
In the UAE, the AirPods Max 2 will start at Dh2,099. Apple also said buyers may receive three months of free subscription to Apple Music with the purchase.