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Apple unveils AirPods Max 2 with stronger noise cancellation and smarter features

Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and 24-bit lossless playback make it a must-have

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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AirPods Max 2 feature a new high dynamic range amplifier for even cleaner audio while maintaining the incredible sound signature of AirPods Max.
AirPods Max 2 feature a new high dynamic range amplifier for even cleaner audio while maintaining the incredible sound signature of AirPods Max.
Apple

Dubai: Apple has introduced its latest premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max 2, bringing better sound quality, stronger noise cancellation and several new smart features.

The company said the headphones are powered by the new Apple H2 chip, which improves overall performance and adds advanced features to the AirPods Max range for the first time.

One of the biggest upgrades is the improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Apple claims the new model blocks up to 1.5 times more background noise than the previous generation. This helps reduce sounds such as aircraft engines, traffic or train noise, allowing users to listen to music, make calls or work with fewer distractions.

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Apple has also upgraded the audio system with a new high dynamic range amplifier designed to deliver cleaner sound. According to the company, the new setup improves bass while producing more natural mids and clearer highs.

When combined with Personalised Spatial Audio, the headphones create a more immersive listening experience for music, films and games.

New intelligent listening features

The H2 chip also enables several intelligent features designed to make everyday listening easier.

Adaptive Audio can automatically adjust noise cancellation and transparency levels depending on the surrounding environment. Conversation Awareness, meanwhile, lowers the music volume when the user starts speaking to someone nearby.

Another addition is Voice Isolation, which helps make calls clearer by reducing background noise during conversations.

Price and availability

Customers in the United States and more than 30 other countries will be able to order the AirPods Max 2 from March 25 through Apple’s website and the Apple Store app.

The headphones are expected to start shipping early next month. They will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple and blue colours.

In the UAE, the AirPods Max 2 will start at Dh2,099. Apple also said buyers may receive three months of free subscription to Apple Music with the purchase.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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