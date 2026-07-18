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How memory foam and mattress toppers actually work

Originally developed for aerospace, memory foam now shapes better sleep at home

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Gulf News
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Layered sleep comfort
Layered sleep comfort

Memory foam has an unusual origin story. The material began as a pressure distributing foam developed for aerospace research before finding its way into hospitals, furniture and eventually bedrooms around the world. What made it stand out then is the same property that attracts shoppers today. It slowly responds to pressure and returns to its original shape once the weight is removed. That gentle contouring feel is why memory foam toppers remain one of the easiest ways to change how a mattress feels without replacing the mattress itself.

What it is and who it's for

Memory foam is a type of viscoelastic polyurethane foam. Instead of springing back immediately like conventional foam, it responds gradually to body weight and temperature, spreading pressure across a wider surface. The result is a more cradled feel rather than a bouncy one.

Density is often misunderstood. Higher density foam usually lasts longer and provides more durable support, but it is not automatically firmer because firmness depends on how the foam is formulated. Likewise, cooling gels do not chill the bed. They simply help move heat away from the body more efficiently than traditional memory foam. For many UAE homes, where bedrooms can stay warm for much of the year, breathable covers and ventilated foams can make a noticeable difference in comfort.

What to look for

A topper cannot repair a worn out mattress with deep sagging, but it can soften an overly firm surface or add a little extra cushioning. Look first at thickness and foam quality rather than marketing claims. Around 5cm suits many sleepers looking for extra comfort, while thinner models make subtler changes. If you tend to sleep warm, choose gel infused or ventilated foam with a breathable cover. Certifications such as CertiPUR US indicate the foam has been tested for low VOC emissions and certain restricted substances. A breathable mattress protector is also worthwhile because it shields the topper from spills and everyday wear without changing its feel.

Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

This topper is designed for shoppers who want to soften an existing mattress rather than replace it. Gel-infused memory foam combines the familiar contouring feel with cooling additives intended to reduce heat build up at the sleep surface. Available in 5 cm, 7.5 cm and 10 cm thickness and with CertiPUR US certification, the design matches the practical advice experts give for adding comfort while maintaining pressure distribution. It suits guest rooms as well as mattresses that still offer good support but feel firmer than desired.

SLEEP ZONE Mattress Protector

A topper works best when protected. This breathable fitted protector is intended to sit above the topper, helping shield it from moisture, dust and everyday spills while allowing air to circulate. It has microfiber for cooling making it more breathable. For households that want to keep bedding fresh without changing the underlying comfort of the mattress, Sleep Zone Mattress Protector is a practical companion to a memory foam topper.

Dardu Waterproof Mattress Protector

Dardu Waterproof Mattress Protector focuses on waterproof protection while maintaining a fitted sheet style design. This quality protector extends the usable life of both the mattress and any topper placed beneath it by reducing exposure to accidental spills. It is especially useful for family homes where protecting bedding can be just as important as improving comfort.

Verdict

Memory foam works because of the way it responds slowly to pressure, not because it is unusually soft. Density affects durability more than feel, while cooling gels improve heat management rather than actively cooling the bed. A topper is most effective when paired with a mattress that is still structurally sound, and a breathable protector helps preserve that investment over time. The Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper is the strongest all round recommendation here because it directly addresses comfort while incorporating cooling features suited to warmer sleeping environments.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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