Mattress topper can change the feel of your bed without replacing the mattress underneath
A mattress topper can change the feel of your bed without replacing the mattress underneath. During the warmer months, the right topper can also help reduce heat build up, although no foam topper can feel as naturally airy as latex or breathable fibre fills. Thickness, firmness and cover design all play a part in how cool and comfortable you sleep. For most buyers, the Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers the strongest balance of comfort, cooling features and value, making it our top pick.
Verdict: A dependable all round choice that softens a firm mattress while adding better temperature management than standard memory foam.
Key specifications
Gel-infused memory foam
Available in 5 cm, 7.5 cm and 10 cm thicknesses
CertiPUR US certified foam
Multiple mattress sizes
What we like
Gel infusion helps reduce heat retention compared with traditional memory foam
Excellent pressure relief for side sleepers
Choice of thickness lets you fine tune the feel
Best for: Anyone wanting to make a firm mattress more forgiving without spending on a new bed.
Linenspa has become one of the best known names in affordable mattress toppers, and its gel infused memory foam model remains a popular recommendation from sleep reviewers. The foam contours around shoulders and hips to reduce pressure points, while gel beads are designed to disperse heat more effectively than conventional memory foam. It is also noted that it delivers a plush feel without excessive sink for most sleepers. If you tend to sleep warm, pairing it with breathable cotton sheets improves airflow even further. The topper does not include a removable fabric cover, so you'll want to use a mattress protector for easier care.
Verdict: A good option for warm bedrooms thanks to its combination of cooling gel and ventilated foam.
Key specifications
Ventilated gel memory foam
CertiPUR US certified foam
Multiple thickness options
Ventilation channels for airflow
What we like
Ventilation holes improve air circulation
Soft, pressure relieving feel
Suitable for older mattresses that need extra cushioning
Best for: Hot sleepers who still want the contouring feel of memory foam.
Ventilation is the feature that separates this topper from many standard foam designs. Air channels allow more movement through the foam, helping moisture and heat escape more easily during the night. Combined with gel infusion, it offers a cooler sleeping surface than solid memory foam, although breathable natural materials still have an advantage in very warm conditions. The topper conforms closely to your body, making it especially comfortable for side sleepers or anyone whose mattress feels too firm. If you prefer a very supportive sleeping surface, a thinner version is likely to be the better fit.
Verdict: A quilted fibre topper that focuses on softness and breathability rather than deep contouring.
Key specifications
Microfibre-filled construction
Quilted design
Extra thicker 700GSM soft fibersheet
Machine washable
What we like
Airier feel than solid foam
Adds a plush hotel style surface
Easier to maintain than many foam toppers
Best for: Buyers who want gentle cushioning without the close hug of memory foam.
Quilted fibre toppers create comfort differently from foam. Instead of moulding closely around your body, they add a soft, lightly padded layer that allows more airflow between you and the mattress. That can make them feel fresher during warm nights, especially if you naturally sleep hot. The Hotel Linen Klub topper is aimed at those who prefer a fluffy sleeping surface instead of the slow response associated with memory foam. Its suitability will depend on the confirmed fill weight and thickness, but it is likely to appeal most to people whose mattress already provides good support and simply needs extra comfort.
Verdict: A supportive topper designed to refresh an ageing mattress while maintaining a balanced sleeping surface.
Key specifications
600 GSM microfiber
Up to 7cm thickness
Fitted design
Machine washable
What we like
Supportive feel
Secure fit helps reduce movement
Suitable for everyday use
Best for: Back sleepers looking for extra comfort without making the mattress feel overly soft.
Sleepwell has a long history in bedding, and its topper is designed to improve comfort while keeping the mattress feeling supportive. Depending on the confirmed internal material, it may suit sleepers who want a more balanced feel than softer memory foam options. Buyers who change sleeping position frequently often appreciate toppers that allow easier movement, and firmer constructions generally perform well in that area.
Verdict: A breathable quilted topper that prioritises airflow and everyday comfort.
Key specifications
Breathable quilted construction
Supersoft fabric
Machine washable cover
What we like
Breathable design
Comfortable quilted finish
Simple way to refresh an existing mattress
Best for: People who want a cooler sleeping surface without the body hugging feel of memory foam.
For sleepers who dislike the sinking sensation of foam, a quilted topper can be the better solution. Cotton rich fabrics and breathable fillings encourage airflow around the body, making them feel lighter during warm weather. While they cannot correct a deeply sagging mattress in the way thick memory foam can, they are often enough to improve comfort on mattresses that remain structurally supportive. This model is worth considering if your priority is a fresher sleeping surface with straightforward maintenance.
Material has the biggest influence on how a topper feels. Memory foam delivers the strongest pressure relief and body contouring, while gel infused and ventilated versions help reduce heat build up compared with traditional foam. Latex generally feels cooler and more responsive, although it is often more expensive. Quilted fibre toppers sit on top of the mattress instead of moulding around you, making them a good choice for sleepers who prefer a lighter feel.
Thickness also matters. Around two inches works well if your mattress is already supportive and only needs extra comfort. Thicker three-inch designs provide deeper cushioning and can make a firm mattress feel significantly softer.
Finally, check how easy the topper is to maintain. A removable, machine washable cover is a practical feature in the UAE, where warmer weather means bedding often needs more frequent washing.
Our top recommendation is the Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper because it balances comfort, pressure relief and cooling features without becoming overly expensive. Its choice of thicknesses also makes it easier to match different sleep styles.
The Best Price Mattress Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Topper is the better option for buyers who place cooling performance above everything else. If you prefer a softer hotel style bed without the close contouring of foam, both the Hotel Linen Klub and Cotton Home quilted toppers deserve a look. The Sleepwell topper suits those who want balanced support and everyday comfort, particularly if a softer memory foam feel is not your preference.
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