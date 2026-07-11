Quilted fibre toppers create comfort differently from foam. Instead of moulding closely around your body, they add a soft, lightly padded layer that allows more airflow between you and the mattress. That can make them feel fresher during warm nights, especially if you naturally sleep hot. The Hotel Linen Klub topper is aimed at those who prefer a fluffy sleeping surface instead of the slow response associated with memory foam. Its suitability will depend on the confirmed fill weight and thickness, but it is likely to appeal most to people whose mattress already provides good support and simply needs extra comfort.