4 best summer cooling home kits from Levoit to beat the UAE heat

Stop tolerating dry skin & restless sleep, these smart fan combos help you stay hydrated
Let’s be honest. Summer in the UAE pushes comfort to its limits. Air conditioners run non-stop, yet rooms feel heavy. Sleep is disrupted. Skin dries out. Energy dips. The real impact of the season goes beyond rising temperatures, it affects how you live, rest, and feel every day.
But comfort isn’t just about turning the AC lower. It’s about improving air circulation and quality. The right combination of cooling and purification can transform your indoor environment — making it fresher, lighter, and healthier.
That’s where thoughtfully designed solutions come in. Since 2017, Levoit has focused on helping people breathe easier, building a strong reputation as a leading air purification brand. Its products are engineered to tackle the unique environmental challenges of the Middle East, delivering cleaner air, enhanced comfort, and a sense of everyday wellbeing across homes in the region.
Here’s a curated list of high-performance home cooling kits designed to tackle dryness, stuffiness, and inefficient cooling, so your home feels balanced all summer long.
Find out more at Levoit.ae
Product Pair: Levoit 36-inch Tower Fan & Levoit Core 600s Smart Air Purifier
Best for: Large living areas, master bedrooms, premium users
What it does: This high-performance pairing delivers powerful air circulation and deep purification. The tower fan distributes airflow evenly across large spaces, while the Core 600s captures ultrafine particles down to 0.1 microns. Together, they create a consistently fresh, dust-free indoor environment that feels noticeably lighter and more breathable.
Pros
The Core 600s is designed for large, open spaces, covering areas up to 1,582 sq ft, making it ideal for open-plan homes.
Energy-efficient DC motor reduces power usage by up to 45%
The Core 600s comes with smart controls, making it easy to automate and manage with minimal effort.
Cons
Higher upfront cost compared to basic setups
Filter replacements required every 6–12 months
Product Pair: Levoit 36-inch Tower Fan & Levoit PlasmaCore 300s Smart Air Purifier
Best for: Sinus sufferers, pet owners, allergy-prone users
What it does: Designed for cleaner, healthier indoor air, this combo pairs advanced plasma purification with steady airflow. The PlasmaCore 300s neutralises airborne bacteria, viruses, and allergens, while the tower fan keeps air circulating, reducing stagnant pockets where irritants tend to build up.
Pros
Plasma technology adds protection beyond standard HEPA filtration
Smart temperature sensor adjusts fan speed based on room heat
Whisper-quiet operation, ideal for bedrooms and nurseries
Cons
Filter replacement needed every 6–8 months with heavy use
Best suited for medium-sized rooms (up to 538 sq ft), but not ideal for very large open spaces
Product Pair: Levoit 36-inch Tower Fan & Levoit Classic 300s Smart Humidifier
Best for: Overcooled, dry indoor environments from constant AC use
What it does: Air conditioning cools, but it also strips moisture. This kit restores balance. The humidifier adds comfortable hydration back into the air, while the tower fan distributes it evenly, helping you raise your thermostat by a few degrees without sacrificing comfort.
Pros
Smart humidity sensor prevents dryness and throat irritation
Energy-efficient fan reduces dependency on high AC settings
The large 6L tank runs all night without needing a refill and can effectively cover spaces up to 505 sq ft
Cons
Humidifier requires cleaning every 3–7 days
Not ideal for already humid conditions
Product Pair: Levoit Core 200s Smart Air Purifier & Levoit Classic 160 Humidifier
Best for: Small spaces, budget-conscious users, first-time buyers
What it does: A compact, efficient duo that covers the basics of indoor comfort. The Core 200s removes dust, pollen, and smoke, while the Classic 160 introduces light moisture, making small rooms feel cleaner and more comfortable without overcomplication.
Pros
Lightweight and portable for flexible use
2.5L tank runs up to 25 hours on low setting
Effective filtration down to 0.3 microns
Cons
No smart controls on the humidifier
The Core 200s is ideal for small spaces up to 219 sq ft, but not suitable for larger rooms