Best smart body scales on amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for a fitness restart

A smart scale can make a fitness restart easier to track because it records more than the number you see at a weigh in. Depending on the model, the accompanying app can chart weight, estimated body fat, muscle mass, water and other body composition metrics over time. Those estimates are most useful for following trends rather than treating any single reading as definitive. Our top pick is the Withings Body Smart, which combines multifrequency body composition measurement with Wi Fi syncing, automatic user recognition and a polished app. For lower cost tracking, RENPHO and eufy offer simpler alternatives, while Xiaomi packs an unusually broad set of metrics into its S400.