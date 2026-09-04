Best smart body scales on amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for a fitness restart

Turn your daily weigh-in into a clearer picture of your progress.
A smart scale can make a fitness restart easier to track because it records more than the number you see at a weigh in. Depending on the model, the accompanying app can chart weight, estimated body fat, muscle mass, water and other body composition metrics over time. Those estimates are most useful for following trends rather than treating any single reading as definitive. Our top pick is the Withings Body Smart, which combines multifrequency body composition measurement with Wi Fi syncing, automatic user recognition and a polished app. For lower cost tracking, RENPHO and eufy offer simpler alternatives, while Xiaomi packs an unusually broad set of metrics into its S400.
Verdict: The strongest all round option for people who want convenient syncing, useful trend data and a scale designed for a multi person household.
Withings uses multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis, or BIA, to estimate body composition. The scale measures weight in 50g increments and supports a range up to 200kg, according to Withings. It automatically recognises up to eight users, which removes much of the friction when several people share it. Wi Fi is another practical advantage: measurements can sync without your phone being beside the scale. Bluetooth is also supported.
The Withings app records weight alongside estimates including body fat, muscle mass, body water, bone mass, visceral fat index and basal metabolic rate. Standing heart rate is available too. Tom's Guide found its body fat reading was close to a more advanced gym scale during its review, although home BIA readings should still be treated as estimates rather than laboratory measurements.
Specs
Multifrequency BIA
Up to eight automatically recognised users
Wi Fi and Bluetooth
Up to 200kg measurement range
Withings app with Apple Health and Google Health Connect compatibility
What we like
Automatic Wi Fi syncing
Strong multi user setup
Clear app based trend tracking
Best for: Someone restarting a fitness routine who wants a scale that requires little day to day app management.
Verdict: A feature heavy option for households that want plenty of body composition data and support for many profiles.
The S400 uses dual frequency BIA at 50kHz and 250kHz. Xiaomi says a measurement can generate 25 indicators, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, fat mass, muscle mass, skeletal muscle mass, water, protein, visceral fat rate and basal metabolic rate. Static heart rate can also be recorded.
Xiaomi says its key body fat data was benchmarked against DEXA measurement in research conducted with Beijing Sport University, reporting a correlation coefficient of at least 0.93 for measures including body fat percentage and fat mass. That does not make a bathroom scale equivalent to a DEXA assessment, but it gives useful context for Xiaomi's measurement system.
The S400 connects to the Mi Home/Xiaomi Home app using Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0. Up to 36 user profiles can be stored through its combination of a main account, shared accounts and virtual users.
Specs
25 body composition indicators
Dual frequency BIA
0.1kg to 150kg measurement range
Three AAA batteries
What we like
Extensive range of tracked metrics
Large household profile capacity
Body fat, weight and heart rate can appear on the scale
Best for: Data focused households that already use Xiaomi's app ecosystem.
Verdict: A straightforward Bluetooth scale for people who mainly want inexpensive, app based tracking of long term fitness trends.
RENPHO's ES 24M uses BIA and sends its detailed results to the RENPHO Health app over Bluetooth. Manufacturer documentation lists 13 body metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, body water, skeletal muscle, fat free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolic rate, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat and body age.
The scale has upto 180kg measurement range and 0.05kg divisions. RENPHO also supports unlimited user profiles, useful if several people share the same scale. Separate accounts are the more sensible arrangement when users want to keep their measurements private.
Unlike the Withings model, the ES 24M is centred on Bluetooth rather than automatic Wi Fi syncing, so it suits someone comfortable using a phone alongside their weigh ins.
Specs
13 tracked metrics
Bluetooth connectivity
Up to 180kg range
0.05kg divisions
20 user profiles
What we like
Broad metric set for a basic scale
Flexible user profiles
Useful trend charts in RENPHO Health
Best for: Value conscious buyers who want the essentials of smart scale tracking without paying for a more elaborate display or Wi Fi system.
Verdict: The most interesting pick here for fitness users who specifically want an eight electrode, full body measurement design.
Most inexpensive body composition scales take measurements through electrodes beneath your feet. The CS10E adds a wired hand grip, creating eight contact points across the hands and feet. Arboleaf uses that arrangement for segmental measurements, intended to provide more detailed information about the arms, legs and trunk.
The manufacturer lists a 0.2kg to 180kg measurement range and 0.1kg resolution. Its display can cycle through weight, body fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, visceral fat and BMI, while additional information is available in the arboleaf app. Current arboleaf documentation describes the CS10E as supporting up to 26 segmental metrics, although the manufacturer's newer product page also references an expanded app experience with more metrics. The physical handle makes each body composition reading slightly more involved than stepping onto a conventional four electrode model.
Specs
Eight electrode BIA design
Segmental body composition analysis
Up to 26 segmental metrics in app documentation
8 user profiles
Bluetooth connectivity
What we like
Hand and foot electrodes
Segmental analysis
Useful on scale display
Best for: Gym users interested in following estimated muscle and fat distribution alongside their training.
Verdict: A compact, uncomplicated choice for households that want Bluetooth syncing and generous profile support.
The following product maps to eufy's Smart Scale A1, model T9120. Its compact 26cm square footprint is useful where bathroom floor space is limited. Measurements sync over Bluetooth to the EufyLife app, which stores body composition data and trends.
Eufy's specification lists 12 app measurements for the A1, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water, muscle and bone measurements, basal metabolic rate, visceral fat, lean body mass, body age and protein.
Up to 16 users are supported. Eufy says the scale can identify profiles using weight after setup and can hold readings for later synchronisation.
Specs
12 app measurements
Bluetooth syncing
Up to 16 users
EufyLife app
Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit integration supported by EufyLife
What we like
Compact footprint
Good multi user capacity
Straightforward app syncing
Best for: Families or flatmates who want a small Bluetooth scale with separate profiles.
Start with the measurements you will actually follow. Weight is measured directly, while body fat, muscle, water and similar composition figures are estimates calculated using BIA. Hydration, recent exercise, food intake and measurement conditions can affect the result. For useful comparisons, weigh yourself under similar conditions each time and concentrate on the longer term trend.
Connectivity matters next. Bluetooth scales generally work best when your phone and app are nearby. Wi Fi models such as the Withings Body Smart can upload readings without that extra step. Check whether the scale's app connects to the fitness platform you already use.
For shared households, look at profile support and automatic user recognition. The products here range from eight recognised Withings users to Xiaomi's system supporting up to 36 profiles and RENPHO's 20 app profiles.
These models use batteries rather than mains power, so there is no UAE plug compatibility issue. Keep any scale on a firm, level and dry floor, and follow its instructions for BIA measurements.
The Withings Body Smart takes our top spot because it gets the everyday details right. Multifrequency BIA gives you a useful range of composition estimates, while Wi Fi syncing and automatic recognition for up to eight users make consistent tracking easier.
Choose the Xiaomi Body Composition Scale S400 if you want more metrics and extensive household profile support. RENPHO's Elis 1 ES 30M is the simpler value oriented route into app based body composition tracking. The arboleaf CS10E is aimed more squarely at fitness users interested in an eight electrode design and segmental estimates. eufy's Smart Scale A1 makes sense where compact dimensions and multiple user profiles matter more than advanced hardware.
Whichever model you choose, use body composition estimates primarily to observe trends and keep measurements consistent.
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