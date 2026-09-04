GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Best Buys /
Lifestyle

Best smart body scales on amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for a fitness restart

Turn your daily weigh-in into a clearer picture of your progress.

Last updated:
Gulf News
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Smart scales go beyond weight, helping you track body composition and fitness progress over time.
Smart scales go beyond weight, helping you track body composition and fitness progress over time.

A smart scale can make a fitness restart easier to track because it records more than the number you see at a weigh in. Depending on the model, the accompanying app can chart weight, estimated body fat, muscle mass, water and other body composition metrics over time. Those estimates are most useful for following trends rather than treating any single reading as definitive. Our top pick is the Withings Body Smart, which combines multifrequency body composition measurement with Wi Fi syncing, automatic user recognition and a polished app. For lower cost tracking, RENPHO and eufy offer simpler alternatives, while Xiaomi packs an unusually broad set of metrics into its S400.

1. Withings Body Smart

Verdict: The strongest all round option for people who want convenient syncing, useful trend data and a scale designed for a multi person household.

Withings uses multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis, or BIA, to estimate body composition. The scale measures weight in 50g increments and supports a range up to 200kg, according to Withings. It automatically recognises up to eight users, which removes much of the friction when several people share it. Wi Fi is another practical advantage: measurements can sync without your phone being beside the scale. Bluetooth is also supported.

The Withings app records weight alongside estimates including body fat, muscle mass, body water, bone mass, visceral fat index and basal metabolic rate. Standing heart rate is available too. Tom's Guide found its body fat reading was close to a more advanced gym scale during its review, although home BIA readings should still be treated as estimates rather than laboratory measurements.

Specs

  • Multifrequency BIA

  • Up to eight automatically recognised users

  • Wi Fi and Bluetooth

  • Up to 200kg measurement range

  • Withings app with Apple Health and Google Health Connect compatibility

What we like

  • Automatic Wi Fi syncing

  • Strong multi user setup

  • Clear app based trend tracking

Best for: Someone restarting a fitness routine who wants a scale that requires little day to day app management.

2. Xiaomi Body Composition Scale S400

Verdict: A feature heavy option for households that want plenty of body composition data and support for many profiles.

The S400 uses dual frequency BIA at 50kHz and 250kHz. Xiaomi says a measurement can generate 25 indicators, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, fat mass, muscle mass, skeletal muscle mass, water, protein, visceral fat rate and basal metabolic rate. Static heart rate can also be recorded.

Xiaomi says its key body fat data was benchmarked against DEXA measurement in research conducted with Beijing Sport University, reporting a correlation coefficient of at least 0.93 for measures including body fat percentage and fat mass. That does not make a bathroom scale equivalent to a DEXA assessment, but it gives useful context for Xiaomi's measurement system.

The S400 connects to the Mi Home/Xiaomi Home app using Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0. Up to 36 user profiles can be stored through its combination of a main account, shared accounts and virtual users.

Specs

  • 25 body composition indicators

  • Dual frequency BIA

  • 0.1kg to 150kg measurement range

  • Three AAA batteries

What we like

  • Extensive range of tracked metrics

  • Large household profile capacity

  • Body fat, weight and heart rate can appear on the scale

Best for: Data focused households that already use Xiaomi's app ecosystem.

3. RENPHO Elis 1 ES-24M

Verdict: A straightforward Bluetooth scale for people who mainly want inexpensive, app based tracking of long term fitness trends.

RENPHO's ES 24M uses BIA and sends its detailed results to the RENPHO Health app over Bluetooth. Manufacturer documentation lists 13 body metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, body water, skeletal muscle, fat free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolic rate, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat and body age.

The scale has upto 180kg measurement range and 0.05kg divisions. RENPHO also supports unlimited user profiles, useful if several people share the same scale. Separate accounts are the more sensible arrangement when users want to keep their measurements private.

Unlike the Withings model, the ES 24M is centred on Bluetooth rather than automatic Wi Fi syncing, so it suits someone comfortable using a phone alongside their weigh ins.

Specs

  • 13 tracked metrics

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Up to 180kg range

  • 0.05kg divisions

  • 20 user profiles

What we like

  • Broad metric set for a basic scale

  • Flexible user profiles

  • Useful trend charts in RENPHO Health

Best for: Value conscious buyers who want the essentials of smart scale tracking without paying for a more elaborate display or Wi Fi system.

4. arboleaf CS10E

Verdict: The most interesting pick here for fitness users who specifically want an eight electrode, full body measurement design.

Most inexpensive body composition scales take measurements through electrodes beneath your feet. The CS10E adds a wired hand grip, creating eight contact points across the hands and feet. Arboleaf uses that arrangement for segmental measurements, intended to provide more detailed information about the arms, legs and trunk.

The manufacturer lists a 0.2kg to 180kg measurement range and 0.1kg resolution. Its display can cycle through weight, body fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, visceral fat and BMI, while additional information is available in the arboleaf app. Current arboleaf documentation describes the CS10E as supporting up to 26 segmental metrics, although the manufacturer's newer product page also references an expanded app experience with more metrics. The physical handle makes each body composition reading slightly more involved than stepping onto a conventional four electrode model.

Specs

  • Eight electrode BIA design

  • Segmental body composition analysis

  • Up to 26 segmental metrics in app documentation

  • 8 user profiles

  • Bluetooth connectivity

What we like

  • Hand and foot electrodes

  • Segmental analysis

  • Useful on scale display

Best for: Gym users interested in following estimated muscle and fat distribution alongside their training.

5. eufy Smart Scale A1

Verdict: A compact, uncomplicated choice for households that want Bluetooth syncing and generous profile support.

The following product maps to eufy's Smart Scale A1, model T9120. Its compact 26cm square footprint is useful where bathroom floor space is limited. Measurements sync over Bluetooth to the EufyLife app, which stores body composition data and trends.

Eufy's specification lists 12 app measurements for the A1, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water, muscle and bone measurements, basal metabolic rate, visceral fat, lean body mass, body age and protein.

Up to 16 users are supported. Eufy says the scale can identify profiles using weight after setup and can hold readings for later synchronisation.

Specs

  • 12 app measurements

  • Bluetooth syncing

  • Up to 16 users

  • EufyLife app

  • Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit integration supported by EufyLife

What we like

  • Compact footprint

  • Good multi user capacity

  • Straightforward app syncing

Best for: Families or flatmates who want a small Bluetooth scale with separate profiles.

What to look for in a smart body scale

Start with the measurements you will actually follow. Weight is measured directly, while body fat, muscle, water and similar composition figures are estimates calculated using BIA. Hydration, recent exercise, food intake and measurement conditions can affect the result. For useful comparisons, weigh yourself under similar conditions each time and concentrate on the longer term trend.

Connectivity matters next. Bluetooth scales generally work best when your phone and app are nearby. Wi Fi models such as the Withings Body Smart can upload readings without that extra step. Check whether the scale's app connects to the fitness platform you already use.

For shared households, look at profile support and automatic user recognition. The products here range from eight recognised Withings users to Xiaomi's system supporting up to 36 profiles and RENPHO's 20 app profiles.

These models use batteries rather than mains power, so there is no UAE plug compatibility issue. Keep any scale on a firm, level and dry floor, and follow its instructions for BIA measurements.

Verdict

The Withings Body Smart takes our top spot because it gets the everyday details right. Multifrequency BIA gives you a useful range of composition estimates, while Wi Fi syncing and automatic recognition for up to eight users make consistent tracking easier.

Choose the Xiaomi Body Composition Scale S400 if you want more metrics and extensive household profile support. RENPHO's Elis 1 ES 30M is the simpler value oriented route into app based body composition tracking. The arboleaf CS10E is aimed more squarely at fitness users interested in an eight electrode design and segmental estimates. eufy's Smart Scale A1 makes sense where compact dimensions and multiple user profiles matter more than advanced hardware.

Whichever model you choose, use body composition estimates primarily to observe trends and keep measurements consistent.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

'Fat banking' is gaining attention among aesthetic patients in Dubai.

Fat banking: Benefits, risks and what to know

3m read
President Donald Trump walks past Secretary of State Marco Rubio as he arrives for a roundtable on the American mining industry, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US set for 'largest mass visa revocation in history'

3m read
Dubai unveils faster technology for food safety

Dubai unveils faster technology for food safety

2m read
The measures follow the circulation of anonymous posts on social media calling on people to gather and attempt mass crossings into the two Spanish territories on August 15.

Morocco acts to prevent new mass crossings into Ceuta

2m read