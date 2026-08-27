Fat banking: Benefits, risks and what patients should know

Dubai surgeon explains how the emerging cosmetic procedure works
Dubai: The idea sounds simple: remove some of your own fat today, freeze it and save it for a cosmetic procedure years later. But while “fat banking” is gaining attention among aesthetic patients, a Dubai surgeon says the technique is still an emerging area and should not be mistaken for a guaranteed long-term solution.
Dr Simon Ivanov, an endoscopic facelift, breast and body surgeon in Dubai, said ‘fat banking’ has potential appeal for patients planning future aesthetic procedures, particularly as weight-loss treatments change body contours. However, he stressed that the science and long-term reliability of storing fat remain uncertain.
Fat banking involves harvesting a patient’s fat and storing it under cryogenic conditions for possible reinfection at a later stage. Unlike conventional fat grafting, where fat is harvested and immediately transferred during the same procedure, banking introduces a freezing and storage stage.
“Fat is a living tissue that depends on an active blood supply to survive,” Ivanov explained, noting that once removed from the body, its long-term viability is inherently limited.
For this reason, he said, fat banking should currently be considered experimental rather than a fully established long-term preservation system.
Traditional fat grafting remains more biologically reliable because the harvested tissue spends minimal time outside the body before being reinjected.
With banked fat, the tissue must undergo processing, freezing, storage and thawing before it can be used. Those steps can affect cellular integrity and make the outcome less predictable. “Immediate grafting remains the clinical gold standard,” Ivanov said.
He said confidence in the long-term survival and quality of cryopreserved fat remains moderate. While usable results are possible, frozen and thawed fat does not consistently deliver the same results as fresh grafts.
The potential risks of reusing stored fat include reduced graft take, partial resorption, small cysts and areas of fat necrosis. Ivanov said these complications are generally uncommon when procedures are performed by experienced practitioners, but risks can increase when processing or storage conditions are not optimal or standardised.
The biggest attraction of fat banking is convenience. Patients could potentially have their own tissue available for a future procedure without undergoing liposuction again.
But Ivanov cautioned that storage should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the fat will remain viable or produce the desired result years later.
“Patients often underestimate that storage does not guarantee future viability,” he said, adding that costs, logistics and variable graft survival also need to be considered.
Another emerging option is the use of fat-derived extracellular matrix or scaffold-based injectables, including products such as Renuva. These products are not conventional fat grafts and are used in a way that can be similar to fillers.
Ivanov described them as an interesting alternative, but said they remain expensive and lack extensive long-term comparative data.
The rapid growth of medical weight-loss treatments is also creating a new reason for some patients to consider fat banking.
Ivanov said he is increasingly seeing patients using medications such as Ozempic asking whether they can preserve fat before losing weight.
The logic is straightforward: patients who anticipate substantial weight loss may want to retain the option of restoring volume later. But Ivanov said expectations need to be realistic.
“Stored fat does not guarantee predictable restoration of pre-weight-loss contours,” he said, because the biological response following reinfection can vary.
Despite Dubai’s fast-moving aesthetic market, Ivanov believes fat banking remains a niche, premium adjunct, rather than a mainstream cosmetic breakthrough. Its appeal, he said, lies primarily in convenience and long-term planning, rather than guaranteed regenerative or cosmetic performance.
There are also practical questions surrounding long-term storage. Banked fat is held in specialised cryogenic facilities with controlled temperatures and monitoring systems, but regulatory standards can differ between regions and providers.
Patients, therefore, need to consider what happens if a storage facility closes, changes ownership or can no longer maintain the service.
Ivanov said long-term governance of tissue storage remains an evolving area, making the stability and contingency arrangements of the storage provider important considerations.
For patients considering the procedure after seeing it promoted online, he recommends asking three basic questions before signing up: How does frozen fat compare with fresh fat in real-world outcomes? What processing and storage methods are used to protect tissue viability? And what alternatives are available, and how do their costs and expected outcomes compare?