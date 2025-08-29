Understanding metabolism: Key to managing weight and combating obesity

Causes and homeopathic treatments explained by Dr Riaz Badami
Metabolism is the body’s process of converting food into energy. It governs how efficiently our cells use nutrients, how fats and sugars are processed, and how much energy we burn at rest and during activity. A well-balanced metabolism is essential for maintaining healthy weight, energy levels, and overall vitality. On the other hand, disturbances in metabolism often contribute to weight gain and obesity.
Metabolism is broadly divided into:
■ Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR): The energy required for vital functions such as breathing, circulation, and cellular repair at rest.
■ Catabolism: Breakdown of food molecules to release energy.
■ Anabolism: Building up of tissues, hormones, and enzymes using energy.
The efficiency of metabolism varies from person to person, influenced by genetics, age, hormones, lifestyle, diet, and underlying medical conditions.
1. Slow metabolism → fewer calories burned at rest, leading to fat accumulation
2. Hormonal imbalances → thyroid dysfunction, insulin resistance, and PCOS can all affect metabolism
3. Stress and cortisol → excess stress hormones promote fat storage, especially around the abdomen
4. Poor sleep → disrupts hunger-regulating hormones
5. Sedentary lifestyle → low physical activity means calories consumed are not utilised
6. Dietary habits → frequent high-calorie, low-nutrient foods overload metabolism
■ Genetic predisposition – family history of obesity.
■ Overeating & poor food choices – excessive carbohydrates, sugars, and processed foods.
■ Endocrine disorders – hypothyroidism, Cushing’s syndrome, diabetes.
■ Psychological factors – emotional eating, anxiety, depression.
■ Medications – corticosteroids, antidepressants, antipsychotics.
■ Environmental and social influences – sedentary jobs, lack of community activity, social food culture.
Holistic approach to managing metabolism and obesity
Managing obesity requires a multidimensional approach aimed at balancing metabolism and lifestyle.
■ Eat balanced, wholefood based meals
■ Avoid processed sugars, fried foods, and refined carbohydrates
■ Include metabolism-boosting foods: green tea, ginger, lean proteins, fiber-rich vegetables
■ Maintain adequate hydration
■ Regular exercise (walking, yoga, strength training)
■ Sleep hygiene: 7–8 hours of restful sleep
■ Stress management through meditation, mindfulness, or breathing exercises
■ Acupuncture and yoga improve energy flow and hormonal balance
■ Detoxification through natural herbs and Ayurveda, fasting, or intermittent cleansing diets
■ Emotional healing – counseling and therapies for stress-related eating habits
Homeopathic management
Homeopathy views obesity not as an isolated problem, but as the outward expression of a deeper imbalance within the person’s system. Weight gain may arise from sluggish metabolism, hormonal disharmony, or even long-standing emotional stress.
The constitutional approach in homeopathy means that treatment is individualised. The homeopath studies the person as a whole—body type, temperament, mental and emotional state, cravings, reactions to stress, and even inherited tendencies. Based on this understanding, a remedy is chosen to stimulate the body’s own healing mechanism.
■ Regulating metabolic processes so the body can handle nutrients more efficiently
■ Balancing the hormonal system that governs appetite, digestion, and fat storage
■ Addressing emotional roots of overeating, stress-related eating, or weight retention
■ Improving vitality and resilience, so lifestyle changes become natural and sustainable
Rather than forcing weight reduction, this individualised treatment gently restores harmony, so that healthy weight management becomes a natural outcome of overall wellness.
Metabolism plays a central role in regulating body weight and energy. Obesity is rarely the result of a single cause — it is a complex interplay of metabolism, hormones, lifestyle, diet, and emotions. A holistic approach, incorporating lifestyle changes, emotional balance, and constitutional homeopathic management, addresses the root causes of imbalance. The result is not just weight regulation but a more vibrant, healthier, and sustainable state of being.
Always see an experienced and licensed homeopathic practitioner.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox