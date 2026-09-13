Renpho smart scale review: body metrics on a budget

Smart scales are getting more elaborate, but the Renpho Elis 1 makes a strong case for keeping the hardware simple and putting the useful detail in an app. Our verdict is that it is a sensible budget pick for people who mainly want to record their weight and follow body composition trends over time. It measures 13 metrics through the Renpho Health app and connects by Bluetooth, without pushing the hardware into premium territory. The important qualification is accuracy: weight is the reading to treat most confidently, while figures such as body fat and muscle mass are estimates rather than medical measurements.

Key facts

Best for: Budget-conscious users who want weight and body composition trends in one app Bottom line: A straightforward Bluetooth scale with useful long term tracking, provided you treat its body composition figures as estimates rather than definitive measurements.

What you get

Bluetooth handles the connection rather than Wi Fi. Renpho currently lists integration with Apple Health, GoogleFit, Fitbit, Samsung Health and MyFitnessPal for the Elis 1. That gives it considerably more scope than a conventional digital scale if you already keep activity or fitness information on your phone.

Only weight needs to be read directly from the scale. The wider set of measurements is designed to be viewed and tracked through the app. Renpho also provides trend graphs and unlimited user profiles, which makes the scale practical for a household where several people want separate records.

Its main attraction is the amount of information sent to the Renpho Health app. Renpho lists 13 measurements: body weight, BMI, body fat percentage, body water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat and metabolic age.

The Renpho Elis 1 is a compact smart scale built around a tempered glass platform, an LED weight display and four electrodes used for bioelectrical impedance analysis, commonly shortened to BIA. Renpho specifies a maximum capacity of 180kg. It runs on three AAA batteries, which the manufacturer says are included.

How it performs

Weight measurement is the strongest reason to consider this scale. TechRadar's testing of the Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale reported precise, consistent weight readings, While Tom’s guide found the scale delivered impressively consistent readings, with only a minor variation when tested against known weights. Both reviews also rated the app experience positively.

The other numbers need more context. BIA scales estimate body composition by passing a small electrical current through the body and using the resulting measurement alongside personal information and algorithms. Those estimates can vary with factors such as hydration and measurement conditions. Which?'s current bathroom scale testing also warns that body fat accuracy can vary substantially between scales, which is why these figures are better approached as consumer estimates rather than clinical measurements.

For everyday use, the Renpho app arguably matters more than having 13 individual numbers after one weigh in. It records results and plots changes over time, making it easier to see whether measurements are moving consistently rather than concentrating on a single reading. TechRadar praised this longer term data view, while Tom's Guide found the app informative and easy to use.

Consistency helps. Putting the scale on a hard, flat surface and weighing under similar conditions gives trend data a more useful baseline. Tom's Guide also notes that the scale should be recalibrated after it has been moved.