Philips OneBlade review: A versatile hybrid trimmer that still earns its place

The Philips OneBlade remains one of the most talked about grooming tools because it combines trimming, edging and shaving in a single compact device. That simple idea still holds up. If your priority is keeping facial hair neat without filling the bathroom cabinet with separate tools, this is one of the easiest products to recommend. It does not replace a traditional razor for those chasing the closest possible shave, but it offers an impressive balance of comfort, convenience and versatility that suits many daily grooming routines.

Key facts

What you get

Philips recommends replacing the blade approximately every four months based on two full shaves each week, although actual lifespan depends on how often and how heavily it is used.

The rechargeable NiMH battery delivers up to 45 minutes of cordless use after an eight-hour charge. While the charging time is longer than many newer grooming products, the runtime is enough for several grooming sessions before needing another recharge. The body is fully waterproof, allowing dry shaving, wet shaving with foam if preferred, or use in the shower. Cleaning is equally simple, as the blade can be rinsed directly under running water.

Inside the box are the OneBlade handle, an Original Blade, three click-on stubble combs measuring 1mm, 3mm and 5mm, a protective cap and a USB-A charging cable. Users will need to supply their own USB power adapter, as one is not included with this version.

The Philips OneBlade Face QP2724/10 is built around the company's hybrid OneBlade cutting technology. Instead of a conventional foil shaver or rotary head, it uses a fast moving cutter beneath a protective dual layer system that is designed to trim hair while remaining gentle against the skin. According to Philips, the cutter moves around 12,000 times per minute, helping it deal with both short stubble and longer facial hair.

How it performs

The biggest strength of the OneBlade is flexibility. It trims, shapes and shaves without asking users to swap between multiple grooming tools. The supplied combs make it easy to maintain light stubble, while removing the guard allows clean edging around sideburns, moustaches and beard lines.

For shaving, expectations should be realistic. The OneBlade is designed to leave skin comfortable rather than perfectly smooth. Reviews consistently find that it gets much closer than a typical beard trimmer, although it does not match the finish of a manual cartridge razor or premium foil shaver. TechRadar also notes that its smaller head makes detailed work around awkward areas particularly easy while remaining gentle on sensitive skin.

That balance works well for many UAE users who shave or tidy facial hair several times each week. The waterproof design means it can be used quickly before work or cleaned immediately after use without extra effort. During hotter months, when frequent grooming is common, being able to rinse the device thoroughly under the tap is a practical advantage.

Blade replacement is one of the main long term ownership costs. Philips recommends changing blades every four months, while TechRadar points out that replacement blades gradually become a meaningful part of the overall cost over several years. Buyers should therefore factor replacement blades into the total cost of ownership rather than focusing only on the initial purchase price.