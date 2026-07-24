Why a single-blade safety razor shaves closer with less irritation

A safety razor holds a double edge blade at a fixed angle, leaving the user in control of pressure and direction. Cartridge razors simplify that process with pivoting heads and multiple blades, but they also make several cutting passes with every stroke. For many people this works well, yet those with coarse, curly or easily irritated facial hair sometimes find that repeated blade contact leaves skin feeling sore. Dermatologists often recommend trying a single or double edge razor when razor bumps become a recurring problem. Good preparation still matters just as much as the razor itself. Softening the beard with warm water, using a quality shaving cream and shaving with the grain remain the foundations of a comfortable shave. Anyone with persistent skin problems should seek advice from a doctor.