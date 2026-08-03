Braun Series 9 review: A premium electric shaver that earns its place for the right buyer

Premium electric shavers have become increasingly sophisticated, but they have also become much more expensive. Braun's Series 9 sits at the top of the company's foil shaver range and promises a closer shave with less irritation, backed by a self cleaning SmartCare station and strong battery life. The key question is simple: does the extra spend deliver a noticeably better daily shave. For most people who shave frequently and value comfort, the answer is yes. Those upgrading from an entry level foil shaver are likely to notice the difference immediately.

Key facts

Best for: Daily shavers, sensitive skin, premium grooming routines Bottom line: One of the strongest electric foil shavers available if comfort and convenience matter more than upfront cost.

What you get

Battery performance is another highlight. Braun rates the Series 9 for up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge, with a quick charge function providing enough power for a single shave after only a few minutes. A digital display keeps track of remaining battery life, making it easy to see when charging is needed. The shaver is fully waterproof, allowing simple rinsing under running water even if you choose not to use the SmartCare station.

The Braun Series 9 is a premium waterproof foil shaver designed for both dry shaving and use with foam, gel or in the shower. Braun equips it with a flexible shaving head that combines multiple cutting elements, including a dedicated ProLift trimmer that helps lift and cut longer or flat lying hairs before the foil captures the remaining stubble. Braun also incorporates Sonic Technology, which uses rapid micro vibrations to help guide more hair into the cutting elements during each pass.

How it performs

Independent reviews consistently place the Series 9 among the best performing foil shavers available, particularly for users seeking a close shave without excessive skin irritation. TechGearLab praised the way its multiple cutting elements work together to tackle different beard lengths while maintaining a comfortable shave, and TechRadar similarly found that it delivers one of the closest electric shaves currently available without switching to a manual razor.

Comfort is where much of the premium price becomes easier to justify. The flexible head follows facial contours effectively, reducing the number of repeat passes needed around the jawline and neck. Less repetition generally means less irritation, something that matters if you shave every morning or have sensitive skin. T3 also highlighted the combination of closeness and skin comfort as one of the model's strongest qualities.

The SmartCare station deserves attention because it changes the ownership experience rather than the shave itself. Automatic cleaning removes hair, lubricates the cutters and recharges the shaver with minimal effort. Many long-term Braun users on Reddit consider it worthwhile for convenience and blade maintenance, although it does require replacement cleaning cartridges over time. Others are happy rinsing the waterproof shaver manually, so the extra value depends on how much convenience matters in your routine.

Battery life is another area where the Series 9 performs well. Around an hour of cordless operation comfortably covers several weeks of regular shaving for many users, while the quick charge option is useful before work or travel. Independent testing also praises the clear battery display, which avoids surprises when the charge runs low.