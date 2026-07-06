Premium hair dryers have become more common, Dyson Supersonic is at the top of the market
Premium hair dryers have become far more common, but the Dyson Supersonic Nural still sits near the top of the market. The question is no longer whether it dries hair well, but whether its intelligent features make enough of a difference to justify paying considerably more than a conventional dryer. The short answer is yes, for many regular users. If you dry or style your hair several times a week, the combination of fast airflow, controlled heat and thoughtfully designed attachments gives it a genuine advantage over many cheaper alternatives.
Rating: Four stars and above (amazon.ae)
Best for: Frequent styling, multiple hair textures and users who want better heat management
Bottom line: A premium hair dryer whose smart features offer meaningful benefits, particularly if hair care is part of your daily routine.
The Dyson Supersonic Nural builds on the original Supersonic design with several intelligent upgrades while keeping the familiar lightweight body and motor housed in the handle for improved balance. Dyson says this layout helps reduce arm fatigue during longer styling sessions while maintaining strong airflow.
The standout addition is Scalp Protect mode. Using a time-of-flight sensor, the dryer measures how close it is to your head and automatically adjusts temperature as you move closer or further away. Rather than relying on maximum heat throughout the drying process, it aims to maintain a comfortable drying temperature without constantly requiring manual adjustments.
Another notable feature is Attachment Learning. Each magnetic attachment can remember your preferred airflow and heat settings, so the dryer automatically switches to your saved combination when that attachment is connected. Pause Detect is equally practical, reducing airflow and heat automatically whenever the dryer is placed on a surface before returning to its previous settings when picked up again.
Depending on the version purchased, the box includes a selection of magnetic styling attachments designed for different hair types, including options such as the styling concentrator, gentle air attachment, flyaway smoother, diffuser or wide-tooth comb. The magnetic fitting makes changing accessories quick during styling.
Independent reviewers consistently praise the Supersonic Nural for one reason above everything else: drying performance remains exceptionally fast without relying on excessive heat. TechRadar found that Scalp Protect mode did not noticeably slow drying despite lowering temperatures near the scalp, making it practical rather than simply an interesting technology demonstration.
That matters in the UAE, where many people wash their hair daily after workouts or time outdoors. Faster drying means less time standing in front of a mirror during warmer months, while controlled heat may appeal to users who colour their hair or style frequently.
The intelligent attachment memory also becomes more useful over time. Instead of resetting temperature and airflow every time you switch between smoothing, diffusing or concentrating airflow, the dryer remembers your preferred setup. It is a small convenience individually, but one that regular users will notice after weeks of use.
The lightweight design continues to be one of Dyson's strongest advantages. Housing the motor in the handle gives the dryer a balanced feel that many reviewers find easier to control during longer blow dries. Magnetic attachments also stay securely in place while remaining easy to swap.
The premium positioning naturally means it will not suit every buyer. Someone who only dries their hair occasionally may find that a well-made mid-range dryer meets their needs perfectly well. The extra value here comes from repeated use, where the intelligent features save time and reduce the need for constant manual adjustment rather than dramatically changing the final hairstyle.
Fast airflow that dries efficiently without depending solely on high heat
Intelligent Scalp Protect mode automatically adjusts temperature during use
Magnetic attachments with saved settings simplify everyday styling
Lightweight, balanced design that remains comfortable during longer sessions
The Dyson Supersonic Nural makes the strongest case for people who style their hair several times each week, households with different hair textures, or anyone who values consistency alongside speed. Its intelligent features become more useful the more frequently the dryer is used, making the investment easier to justify over time.
Occasional users who simply want basic drying may find a more affordable model offers better overall value, particularly if they rarely use specialised attachments or styling modes.
The Dyson Supersonic Nural remains one of the most complete premium hair dryers available today. Its drying performance is excellent, but what separates it from many rivals is the attention given to everyday usability. Intelligent heat management, attachment recognition and automatic pause detection all solve small frustrations that become noticeable when you style regularly.
It is undeniably an investment, and not every buyer will need what it offers. For regular users, however, the combination of speed, thoughtful engineering and adaptable styling tools provides genuine long-term value rather than expensive novelty. If your hair routine is part of your daily schedule, the premium price becomes much easier to justify.
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