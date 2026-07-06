Premium hair dryers have become far more common, but the Dyson Supersonic Nural still sits near the top of the market. The question is no longer whether it dries hair well, but whether its intelligent features make enough of a difference to justify paying considerably more than a conventional dryer. The short answer is yes, for many regular users. If you dry or style your hair several times a week, the combination of fast airflow, controlled heat and thoughtfully designed attachments gives it a genuine advantage over many cheaper alternatives.

Key facts

What you get

Depending on the version purchased, the box includes a selection of magnetic styling attachments designed for different hair types, including options such as the styling concentrator, gentle air attachment, flyaway smoother, diffuser or wide-tooth comb. The magnetic fitting makes changing accessories quick during styling.

Another notable feature is Attachment Learning. Each magnetic attachment can remember your preferred airflow and heat settings, so the dryer automatically switches to your saved combination when that attachment is connected. Pause Detect is equally practical, reducing airflow and heat automatically whenever the dryer is placed on a surface before returning to its previous settings when picked up again.

The standout addition is Scalp Protect mode. Using a time-of-flight sensor, the dryer measures how close it is to your head and automatically adjusts temperature as you move closer or further away. Rather than relying on maximum heat throughout the drying process, it aims to maintain a comfortable drying temperature without constantly requiring manual adjustments.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural builds on the original Supersonic design with several intelligent upgrades while keeping the familiar lightweight body and motor housed in the handle for improved balance. Dyson says this layout helps reduce arm fatigue during longer styling sessions while maintaining strong airflow.

How it performs

Independent reviewers consistently praise the Supersonic Nural for one reason above everything else: drying performance remains exceptionally fast without relying on excessive heat. TechRadar found that Scalp Protect mode did not noticeably slow drying despite lowering temperatures near the scalp, making it practical rather than simply an interesting technology demonstration.

That matters in the UAE, where many people wash their hair daily after workouts or time outdoors. Faster drying means less time standing in front of a mirror during warmer months, while controlled heat may appeal to users who colour their hair or style frequently.

The intelligent attachment memory also becomes more useful over time. Instead of resetting temperature and airflow every time you switch between smoothing, diffusing or concentrating airflow, the dryer remembers your preferred setup. It is a small convenience individually, but one that regular users will notice after weeks of use.

The lightweight design continues to be one of Dyson's strongest advantages. Housing the motor in the handle gives the dryer a balanced feel that many reviewers find easier to control during longer blow dries. Magnetic attachments also stay securely in place while remaining easy to swap.